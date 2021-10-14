Finsbury Park coach Chapman aims for consistent line-up

Published: 9:00 AM October 14, 2021

Finsbury Park head coach Gareth Chapman is hoping he can begin to now start picking more of a consistent team as they look to start pushing on.

Chapman and his side will welcome Welwyn to Downhills Park on Saturday as they return to London 3 North West action following a weekend off.

They’ve played three times since competitive rugby returned this season following a long lay-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s the consistency in the team, being able to pick the right type of players for the game that we’ve got coming up,” Chapman said.

“With things going back to normal, there has been a lot of people going away, I'm sure other clubs have had to deal with the same thing.

You may also want to watch:

“It has meant that we are integrating more and more people in a short space of time compared to what we usually do.

“This weekend is now about getting back to winning ways, concentrating on the way Finsbury Park play, and the way we want to play rugby then taking it onto the pitch and trying to put it together for 80 minutes.”

They have suffered defeats to Cheshunt and Hendon after an opening day win over Harrow.

“Having competitive sport back is such a nice thing, even for me as a coach, but for the lads it’s brilliant so it’s been really good,” the coach said.

“It’s getting guys back into an environment with people they haven’t seen for a long period of time. Getting them back into something they enjoy.

“The start of the season has been interesting, the twos have won two games and lost one, the first-team has won one game and lost two. They’ve all been good games, played in the right manner, and enjoyable.

“Having so many new lads, we lost a lot that were coming towards the end of their careers, they’ve gone home back to all over the place.

“The first game of the season we had eight debutants so just over half the team were starting out with us.

“The two guys we’ve lost have both been very tight games as well against teams that we recognise.

“We can see that it is already coming together and I think it will come together then we can push on.

“The wins will come we know that.”

