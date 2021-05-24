Five reasons Arsenal need new owners

Opinion

Published: 1:31 PM May 24, 2021

Fans protests against Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke before the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London Picture date: Friday April 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal fans have for several years protested against the ownership at the club.

Over the past few weeks, these protests have reached levels never seen before which were sparked by the attempt of the club to join the European Super League.

Apart from the ESL, why do Arsenal fans really want to see an ownership change?

Lack of silverware

Since buying his first shares of Arsenal in 2007, owner Stan Kroenke has yet to see the gunners win the Premier League trophy.

An achievement which the north London club succeeded in, without losing a single game just three years prior to his arrival.

Arsenal will also miss out on European competition next season for the first time in 25 years.

Lack of financial support

In 2021, Kroenke has 100 per cent ownership in Arsenal and an estimated personal net worth of around £6 billion.

However, according to the Swiss Ramble football business blog, the American billionaire injected zero pounds from his own money into the Gunners from 2008 to 2017. This could not be said of any other owner, during the same period of time.

Disconnected from fans

For a long time, fans felt as though Stan Kroenke didn’t share the passion they have for Arsenal.

Campaigns such as #WeCareDoYou have often questioned the commitment the ownership has for the gunners as they argued that the club was simply an investment Vehicle for Kroenke.

This sentiment is felt across the fanbase.

Ticket prices

Arsenal remain one of the most expensive teams to watch live.

Ticket prices are not likely to be reduced either, as demands to watch the Gunners remain high, despite the poor form.

The prices offered are simply unacceptable for the quality of football on display at the Emirates at the moment.

Offer made

Swedish billionaire and Spotify co-founder Daniel Ek, an Arsenal fan, has shown interest in purchasing the club.

He has already confirmed he made a bid which was rejected. He is also backed by club legends Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp – a trio who know all about winning and challenging for the big domestic and European trophies.