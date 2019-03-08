Search

Advanced search

Archway Darts League: N19 come out on top in thrilling win; victories for Kennedy's and Slattery's

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 October 2019

Miles Fairhurst & Paul Forbes of N19 in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Miles Fairhurst & Paul Forbes of N19 in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Archant

N19 strengthened their quest for a first domestic title with a thrilling 8-7 win at Royal Oak on a memorable night in the Archway Darts League.

Steve Penfold landed a priceless double 20 finish as his side celebrated moving up to fourth.

But the losing home side remain without a point as they sit at the bottom of the table after a bad start to the season.

In an exciting clash at Old Oak, Stuart Pickles led his Boston Arms team to a 9-6 victory to ensure they remain unbeaten so far.

Elsewhere, defending Champions Kennedy's notched a 10-5 success at Camden's Sheephaven Bay thanks largely to a man of the match performance from Johnny Saunders.

Meanwhile, Slattery's swept aside the Nicholas Nickelby at home 8-7 in a composed display, meaning Allan Cole's side now rise to sixth.

Most Read

FOUND: Disabled pensioner reunited with dog ‘stolen’ from outside Whittington Hospital

Eddie Cann and Mask reunited. Picture: Supplied

Disabled pensioner has dog stolen while visiting father at Whittington Hospital

Mask is missing. Picture: Supplied

Bus driver hits pedestrian in Highbury Corner

The new pedestrianised Highbury Corner. Picture: TfL

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Gone in 50 seconds: CCTV shows moment opportunistic thief steals teen’s bike in Liverpool Road

The thief peddles off after stealing the bike.

Most Read

FOUND: Disabled pensioner reunited with dog ‘stolen’ from outside Whittington Hospital

Eddie Cann and Mask reunited. Picture: Supplied

Disabled pensioner has dog stolen while visiting father at Whittington Hospital

Mask is missing. Picture: Supplied

Bus driver hits pedestrian in Highbury Corner

The new pedestrianised Highbury Corner. Picture: TfL

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Gone in 50 seconds: CCTV shows moment opportunistic thief steals teen’s bike in Liverpool Road

The thief peddles off after stealing the bike.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal club-record signing Pepe improving according to Emery

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Emery claims Arsenal ‘deserved more’ despite disappointing display in Sheffield United defeat

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Archway Darts League: N19 come out on top in thrilling win; victories for Kennedy’s and Slattery’s

Miles Fairhurst & Paul Forbes of N19 in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin

Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal player ratings: Chambers and Guendouzi come away with some credit from poor performance

Arsenal's Calum Chambers (centre) battles with Sheffield United's Oliver Norwood (left) and Enda Stevens during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal: Uninspiring Gunners fall to disappointing defeat as mistakes cost them once again

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) and Sheffield United's Lys Mousset battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists