Archway Darts League: N19 come out on top in thrilling win; victories for Kennedy's and Slattery's

Miles Fairhurst & Paul Forbes of N19 in the Archway Darts League. Picture: James Martin Archant

N19 strengthened their quest for a first domestic title with a thrilling 8-7 win at Royal Oak on a memorable night in the Archway Darts League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Penfold landed a priceless double 20 finish as his side celebrated moving up to fourth.

But the losing home side remain without a point as they sit at the bottom of the table after a bad start to the season.

In an exciting clash at Old Oak, Stuart Pickles led his Boston Arms team to a 9-6 victory to ensure they remain unbeaten so far.

Elsewhere, defending Champions Kennedy's notched a 10-5 success at Camden's Sheephaven Bay thanks largely to a man of the match performance from Johnny Saunders.

Meanwhile, Slattery's swept aside the Nicholas Nickelby at home 8-7 in a composed display, meaning Allan Cole's side now rise to sixth.