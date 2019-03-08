Archway Darts League: N19 come out on top in thrilling win; victories for Kennedy's and Slattery's
PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 October 2019
Archant
N19 strengthened their quest for a first domestic title with a thrilling 8-7 win at Royal Oak on a memorable night in the Archway Darts League.
Steve Penfold landed a priceless double 20 finish as his side celebrated moving up to fourth.
But the losing home side remain without a point as they sit at the bottom of the table after a bad start to the season.
In an exciting clash at Old Oak, Stuart Pickles led his Boston Arms team to a 9-6 victory to ensure they remain unbeaten so far.
Elsewhere, defending Champions Kennedy's notched a 10-5 success at Camden's Sheephaven Bay thanks largely to a man of the match performance from Johnny Saunders.
Meanwhile, Slattery's swept aside the Nicholas Nickelby at home 8-7 in a composed display, meaning Allan Cole's side now rise to sixth.