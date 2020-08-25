Arsenal Women will have first two fixtures on TV

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal and Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal’s first two Women’s Super League games will be broadcast live on TV it has been revealed.

The Gunners opening day home tie with Reading at Meadow Park will now have an earlier kick off time at 12.30pm on Sunday, September 6 on the BBC Red Button.

The opening day will see two former Gunners return to Meadow Park as Emma Mitchell and Danielle Carter who left the Gunners for the Royals this summer could be set for their competitive debuts back at their old stomping ground.

Arsenal defeated Reading twice last season once in the league 3-0 away from home thanks to a Vivianne Miedema double and a Kim Little strike.

The Gunners also knocked the Royals out of the Continental Cup on their way to the final as Little struck a late winner.

A week later the Gunners will visit West Ham United and that will also be broadcast live on TV on BT Sport 1 on Saturday 12 September with a 5.20 kick off.

The match will be played at West Ham’s new ground the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham.

Arsenal also defeated the Hammers twice last season in the opening day of the season winning 2-1 at Meadow Park thanks to Beth Mead and Jill Roord goals before knocking Matt Beard’s side out of the FA Cup 2-0 due to Katie McCabe and Lia Wälti goals.

The Swiss midfielder scoring her first ever goal for the Gunners in January’s fixture.

Newly promoted Aston Villa, who won the Women’s Championship title last season, will open the campaign at Villa Park against Manchester City in a match that will be shown on BT Sport 2 on Saturday September 6.

Champions Chelsea will also have their opening day fixture against Manchester United broadcast on Sunday September 6 following the Arsenal match on BT Sport.