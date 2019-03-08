Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal career over after Unai Emery confirms Juventus-bound midfielder will miss rest of the season

PUBLISHED: 14:59 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 01 May 2019

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Aaron Ramsey has played his last game for Arsenal, after Gunners boss Unai Emery confirmed that the midfielder will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey receives treatment after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steve Paston/PA Archive/PA ImagesArsenal's Aaron Ramsey receives treatment after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steve Paston/PA Archive/PA Images

The Welshman picked up the injury in the second-leg of Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final win over Napoli, and he will now be denied a farewell appearance having agreed to join Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

There was hope that Ramsey would recover before the end of the season, but Unai Emery has confirmed he won't play for the Gunners again, while also paying tribute to the 28-year-old.

“We can't use him, injuries come for players like that and we have players who can play,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“But he was in a good moment when he took this injury. I had a good experience with him, he transmitted his energy and his heart is red like Arsenal.

“I wanted to enjoy this with him. I said to him I wanted to do something important with you.

“Aaron played so many years here, he is so important for the club and the players because he did so much for the new players.

“He signed for Juventus but he is still a professional and always fought for the club.

“Some other players might stop fighting - but he loves this club so he stayed 100 per cent. He has a great mentality. I will miss him a lot - we have good memories.

“I want to do something important. It will not be with him on the pitch - but still with him, with us.”

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Marks and Spencer takes Islington Council to court because it wants to sell alcohol from 8am not 9am

A view of Hill House from Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Aaron Ramsey’s Arsenal career over after Unai Emery confirms Juventus-bound midfielder will miss rest of the season

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Thomas Dowdeswell: It’s time we looked outside of the box

Thomas Dowdeswell. Picture: Paul Samuel White.

Holloway sister runs 12 marathons in 12 months to support male suicide charity

Emma Cooper running the Manchester Marathon. Picture: Supplied

Album review: Bear’s Den – So That You Might Hear Me

The album cover for the new album from Bear's Den: So That You Might Hear Me.

Editor’s comment: Giant staircase is not a hill worth dying on

TfL's plans for the new-look Old Street station entrance. Islington Council is still choosing a design for the public space. Picture: TfL, ISLINGTON COUNCIL, HACKNEY COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists