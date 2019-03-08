new

Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal career over after Unai Emery confirms Juventus-bound midfielder will miss rest of the season

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey applauds the fans after the final whistle. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Aaron Ramsey has played his last game for Arsenal, after Gunners boss Unai Emery confirmed that the midfielder will miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey receives treatment after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steve Paston/PA Archive/PA Images Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey receives treatment after picking up an injury during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steve Paston/PA Archive/PA Images

The Welshman picked up the injury in the second-leg of Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final win over Napoli, and he will now be denied a farewell appearance having agreed to join Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

There was hope that Ramsey would recover before the end of the season, but Unai Emery has confirmed he won't play for the Gunners again, while also paying tribute to the 28-year-old.

“We can't use him, injuries come for players like that and we have players who can play,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“But he was in a good moment when he took this injury. I had a good experience with him, he transmitted his energy and his heart is red like Arsenal.

“I wanted to enjoy this with him. I said to him I wanted to do something important with you.

“Aaron played so many years here, he is so important for the club and the players because he did so much for the new players.

“He signed for Juventus but he is still a professional and always fought for the club.

“Some other players might stop fighting - but he loves this club so he stayed 100 per cent. He has a great mentality. I will miss him a lot - we have good memories.

“I want to do something important. It will not be with him on the pitch - but still with him, with us.”