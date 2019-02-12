New

Aaron Ramsey pays warm tribute to Arsenal fans

Aaron Ramsey has issued a warm farewell to Arsenal fans. CREDIT DANNY LOO Archant

Arsenal have confirmed midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Juventus in the summer.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks a ball forward under pressure from Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks a ball forward under pressure from Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

The deal is said to worth around £400k per week before tax – meaning he will pocket between £225k-£250k after tax, as revealed by Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Layth Yousif early last month.

Following the announcement, Arsenal released a statement on their website paying tribute to the Welshman for his services to the club.

“Aaron’s made a fantastic contribution to our club since joining from Cardiff City in 2008. He has always been a consummate professional and will always have a special place in the hearts and memories of Arsenal fans around the world.

“We look forward to Aaron helping the team to a strong end to this season before he joins Juventus in the summer.”

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal is fouled by Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal is fouled by Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Joining Arsenal as a 17-year-old from Cardiff City, Ramsey has cemented himself in the fabric of the club over the past decade.

In his 11 years in north London, Ramsey has played 359 games, assisted 57 goals and became Arsenal’s highest scoring midfielder with 61.

He etched his name into Arsenal history by scoring the winner in the 2014 FA Cup final against Hull City, ending Arsenal’s then-nine year trophy drought.

The 28-year-old then helped Arsenal to two more FA Cup triumphs, scoring the winner again in Arsenal’s 2017 win against Chelsea.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool on the ball under pressure from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO Andrew Robertson of Liverpool on the ball under pressure from Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Put into perspective, his achievements at the club are even bigger considering the leg-break he suffered against Stoke City in 2010.

He continued to create memories for Arsenal fans from his FA Cup final performances as well as his unforgettable strike against Galatasaray in December 2014 which was voted the club’s goal of the season that term.

Ramsey addressed Arsenal fans on his personal Instagram account: “I wanted to issue a statement for all the Arsenal fans who have been extremely loyal and supportive.

“You welcomed me as a teenager and have been there for me through all the highs and lows I’ve encountered during my time at the club.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium. Picture by Martyn Haworth. 07463250714 08/11/2018 Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium. Picture by Martyn Haworth. 07463250714 08/11/2018

“It is with a heavy heart I leave after 11 incredible years in North London. Thank you.

“I will continue to give the team 100 per cent and hope to finish the season strongly, before heading on to my next chapter in Turin.”