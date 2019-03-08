Opinion

All Guns Blazing: Give Unai a chance

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

In this week's All Guns Blazing column, Chris Davison reveals why Unai Emery has his full backing ahead of the new season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steve Paston/PA Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steve Paston/PA

Unai Emery's first season as Arsenal head coach was full of highs and lows, with plenty of questions asked along the way.

It's completely how I expected it to be, a little bit of improvement in certain areas, but still plenty of work to be done.

Emery came in and had to work with such an imbalanced squad, a threat going forward but still very weak at the back whilst lacking depth in certain areas.

I never expected him to immediately make us unstoppable or unbreakable, no one should have.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the training session at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Away form was very poor again last season. I personally put that down to the mentality of the players and it is something the coaching staff need to change. We must be better away from home next season if we want to get back into the top four.

Considering it was Emery's first year in charge, overall I felt he did okay with the squad he had at his disposal. We gave the top four a good go, the Europa League too, but unfortunately fell just short.

I think there were certainly times which gave us a glimpse of what we are capable of under Emery. Our 20-plus match unbeaten run, lovely passages of play, high intensity football and closing down the opposition quicker, but again, these along with many other aspects of our game are things that the squad must continue to build on moving forward.

You may also want to watch:

The performances towards the end of the season were very disappointing, especially the Europa League final. We looked completely lost and it was totally unacceptable.

However, now Emery has had time to settle in and with the team adapting to the Spaniard's philosophy, I expect bigger and better things, but I'm also realistic and understand that positive results don't instantly appear.

The squad still needs to be strengthened this transfer window, and I think that will end up happening.

Unai is a top coach who has great experience within the game and he's been a big success at previous clubs.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

His first year at the club hasn't been easy and there have been doubters, but that's part of football.

Emery was always going to and will continue to be under pressure. After Arsene Wenger was at the club for over 20 years, he had big shoes to fill.

I believe that it's still relatively early days for him and there has been quite a few changes at Arsenal lately so now we need a period of stability, hopefully the success will follow.

I am fully behind our head coach and I will at least give him another season or two before that changes. I encourage every Arsenal fan to back Emery and give him time.

Watching the club underachieve and struggle has not been easy by any means, but the good times will return, I am sure of it. We must all try to stick together and get behind the team, whatever situation we find ourselves in. They need us and we need them.