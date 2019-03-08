Search

Opinion

All Guns Blazing: Is Tierney Gunner go?

PUBLISHED: 16:05 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 19 July 2019

Celtic's Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Celtic's Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has been the subject of two rejected bids from Arsenal, with a third bid believed to be on the way. With the aggressive nature of Arsenal's hunt for the Scotland international, what do we currently know about him? How will he fit into the squad? Who will be affected by his potential arrival?

Celtic's Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Tierney has played over 170 times for Celtic, including a number of Champions League appearances. In that time he has won four Scottish Premiership title, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

The 22-year-old is the only player to win three consecutive Scottish Young Player of the Year awards, while also making the team of the year in each of those seasons.

Constantly compared to his international teammate, Liverpool's Andy Robertson, many believe the Reds star edges it going forward, however Tierney is believed to be the better defender of the two.

How will he fit in?

Celtic's Kieran Tierney (right) on the ball (Pic: Graham Stuart/PA)

Tierney is an athletic modern full-back with an old school mentality.

He has a great engine and an excellent reading of the game, with a good eye for a pass and a cool head on his shoulders.

He is currently better than both options in his position at Arsenal, with Nacho Monreal, now 33, playing second-fiddle to Sead Kolasinac.

Tierney played in a 3-4-3 formation last season, a system frequently used by Unai Emery.

Celtic's Kieran Tierney (right) and Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

He has showed his versatility to play across the back line and is used to playing possession football at Celtic.

He was also part of the Celtic 'Invincibles' side from 2016/17, who went 47 domestic games unbeaten.

After seeing Arsenals own 'Invincibles' moving on over the years, how nice it would be to have one arrive at the Emirates.

Who will be affected by his potential transfer?

Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac. Picture: Mike Egerton

Sead Kolasinac

The obvious player to be affected will be Arsenal's current left-back.

The Bosnian earned some plaudits for his powerful runs going forward last season, but there were still lots of questions asked about his defensive capabilities.

At 22, Tierney is already a better defender and with Emery keen to address the defensive woes suffered last season, I would expect Kolasinac to find himself falling down the pecking order should the Scot arrive.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi warms up before the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Alex Iwobi

The Nigerian winger improved massively last season, spending most of his playing time on the left wing.

With Tierney's engine and ability to run the line, Iwobi will have the opportunity to get into more central positions.

Also, Tierney wouldn't require the same level of defensive cover, allowing Iwobi to stay in a more advanced position making him an asset on the counter.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

These two were lethal last season for the Gunners and were the reason that Arsenal had a European final and finished fifth in the league.

Both will benefit from Tierney's presence on the pitch, whether it be directly on the end of one of his crosses, a diagonal ball forward, or just a forward pass into the centre of the pitch allowing one of the central midfielders to provide for them.

