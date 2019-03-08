Search

Relive Anfield '89 with former Arsenal stars - 30 years on from that glorious night in Liverpool

PUBLISHED: 17:50 24 May 2019

Perry Groves, Arsenal. Picture: David Giles/PA Archive/PA Images

Perry Groves, Arsenal. Picture: David Giles/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Islington's premier sports bar is putting on a special event for Arsenal fans this weekend, celebrating 30 years since the Gunners won the First Division title at Anfield, with two of the men who played that night set to attend.

Michael Thomas' late goal saw George Graham's side beat Liverpool 2-0 and pip the Reds to the league crown - their first for 17 years - by virtue of goals scored on May 26, 1989, in one of Arsenal's greatest ever moments.

On Sunday, Islington Sports Bar and Grill on Holloway Road are putting on a special event for fans to relive that glorious night all over again, with two very special guests set to appear.

Perry Groves and Martin Hayes both came on as substitutes that night, but they will play a starring role on Sunday as they answer fans questions and watch the critically-acclaimed 89 documentary about the events that unfolded at Anfield on the bar's 11 big screens.

The event starts at 2pm, with tickets costing £30. To get yours, click here.

