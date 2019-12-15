new

Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Diabolical Gunners torn apart by rampant champions

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) and Manchester City's Phil Foden battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal put in a hapless display as they were torn apart by reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, with Freddie Ljungberg's side losing 3-0 thanks to a shocking first half at the Emirates on Sunday evening.

City took the lead inside 90 seconds when Kevin De Bruyne smashed home Gabriel Jesus' shot, and the Belgian turned provider on 15 minutes to tee up Raheem Sterling for the second.

De Bruyne then made it 3-0 with a curling effort after being allowed too much time on the edge of the area, and the Gunner's hopeless defending once again put a game beyond them, all before half-time.

Freddie Ljungberg made two changes from the side that beat West Ham last Monday, with Sead Kolasinac and Matteo Guendouzi replacing the injured Kieran Tierney and Granit Xhaka.

Despite having the game's opening chance inside a minute when Gabriel Martinelli tested Ederson, Arsenal found themselves behind just 90 seconds in at the Emirates.

Jesus was allowed too much time and space to drill a cross into the path of De Bruyne who smashed the ball into the roof of the net with a wonderful strike to put the away side ahead.

Despite the Gunners having another chance when Nicolas Pepe saw his shot blocked inside the area, defensive frailties cost them again as the Citizens doubled their lead on 15 minutes.

De Bruyne turned provider this time as he waltzed his away past three defenders on the edge of the box, putting the ball on a plate for Sterling to tap home at the back post.

The visitors were showing their class, but Arsenal were making it far too easy for them with some insipid defending, and that was the case when De Bruyne added a third on 39 minutes.

Neat play saw the mercurial midfielder allowed acres of room by the retreating defence and he took full advance, curling a shot beyond a helpless Bernd Leno.

The German was required to keep the score down, making a superb fingertip save to keep out De Bruyne's shot from outside the box just before half-time, and then doing well to smother Jesus' effort after Calum Chambers was robbed of the ball.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had the Gunners' best chance of the second half as he raced onto a long ball before putting an effort just wide of the far post.

The first half display was enough to down Arsenal, whose mistake and frailties continue to cost them. Their latest defeat leaves them ninth in the table, seven points off both the top four and the relegation zone with plenty of work to do.