Search

Advanced search

new

Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City player ratings: Ozil and Sokratis shambolic

PUBLISHED: 18:28 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 15 December 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal lost 3-0 to a rampant Manchester City after a shocking display on Sunday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings at the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 7 - Made a number of brilliant saves and could do little about the goals. The German gets absolutely no help from the defence in front of him.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 2.5 - He simply isn't a defender, but he also seems to lack the quality to play out wide or in midfield. Gave De Bruyne way too much time for Sterling's goal.

Calum Chambers - 2 - Gave the ball away in silly areas and allowed City way too much time throughout. He has to be more proactive in the defending. Shocking display.

Sokratis - 1 - A player of his experience should be leading the defence, instead he is the main issue. Lacking composure and pace, he is also seemingly void of any position sense. Terrible, just terrible.

Sead Kolasinac - 5 - Should have picked up Sterling for the second City goal, but at least he showed drive and intent going forward before coming off injured.

Matteo Guendouzi - 2 - Ran and ran and ran, but to absolutely no effect. Got caught out of position time and again, getting overran by City's rampant attack. He continues to struggle following a good start to the season.

Lucas Torreira - 3 - Caught out of position up the pitch far too often and needed to be closer to De Bruyne to stop the Belgian. He must do better, but he needs help.

You may also want to watch:

Nicolas Pepe - 5.5 - Produced little, but at least he looked like he might make something happen.

Mesut Ozil - 2 - Never looked like he'd make anything happen. Too slow and too weak, even looking thoroughly disinterested at times, especially when coming off before the hour with a disgraceful show of petulance. To think Aaron Ramsey was let go while Ozil was given a new bumper deal is shocking.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5 - Worked his socks off and battled throughout, testing Ederson on a few occasions. One of the few who were at fault.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 3 - Almost invisible throughout, but was given little service. More needed from the Arsenal captain.

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka - 5.5 - Forced to play out of position at left-back, but he worked hard and tried his best.

Emile Smith Rowe - 5.5 - Made little impact after coming on.

Joe Willock - N/A

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

General Election 2019: Live results from Islington North and Islington South and Finsbury as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

The General Election 2019 count begins at the Sobell Leisure Centre. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

General Election 2019: Re-elected Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader after Conservatives’ landslide victory

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks after the results was given at Sobell Leisure Centre for the Islington North constituency for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens

Most Read

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

General Election 2019: Live results from Islington North and Islington South and Finsbury as exit poll predicts huge Tory majority

The General Election 2019 count begins at the Sobell Leisure Centre. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘We are not beaten’: Islington South & Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry delivers defiant speech after Tories storm election

Stock image of shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Picture: PA Images / Kirsty O'Connor

New entrance to Finsbury Park station set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

General Election 2019: Re-elected Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn to stand down as Labour leader after Conservatives’ landslide victory

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks after the results was given at Sobell Leisure Centre for the Islington North constituency for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Joe Giddens

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City player ratings: Ozil and Sokratis shambolic

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Diabolical Gunners torn apart by rampant champions

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) and Manchester City's Phil Foden battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

WSL: Everton 1 Arsenal 3

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema fires home (pic Tess Derry/PA)

Ljungberg preparing Arsenal for ‘potential negativity’

Arsenal interim manager Freddie Ljungberg (right) gestures on the touchline during their win at West Ham

Gazette letters: Air pollution, Highbury Fields traffic and voting system

Air pollution warning at Newington Green. Picture: NICOLA BAIRD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists