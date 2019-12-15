new

Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City player ratings: Ozil and Sokratis shambolic

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (left) in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal lost 3-0 to a rampant Manchester City after a shocking display on Sunday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings at the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 7 - Made a number of brilliant saves and could do little about the goals. The German gets absolutely no help from the defence in front of him.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 2.5 - He simply isn't a defender, but he also seems to lack the quality to play out wide or in midfield. Gave De Bruyne way too much time for Sterling's goal.

Calum Chambers - 2 - Gave the ball away in silly areas and allowed City way too much time throughout. He has to be more proactive in the defending. Shocking display.

Sokratis - 1 - A player of his experience should be leading the defence, instead he is the main issue. Lacking composure and pace, he is also seemingly void of any position sense. Terrible, just terrible.

Sead Kolasinac - 5 - Should have picked up Sterling for the second City goal, but at least he showed drive and intent going forward before coming off injured.

Matteo Guendouzi - 2 - Ran and ran and ran, but to absolutely no effect. Got caught out of position time and again, getting overran by City's rampant attack. He continues to struggle following a good start to the season.

Lucas Torreira - 3 - Caught out of position up the pitch far too often and needed to be closer to De Bruyne to stop the Belgian. He must do better, but he needs help.

Nicolas Pepe - 5.5 - Produced little, but at least he looked like he might make something happen.

Mesut Ozil - 2 - Never looked like he'd make anything happen. Too slow and too weak, even looking thoroughly disinterested at times, especially when coming off before the hour with a disgraceful show of petulance. To think Aaron Ramsey was let go while Ozil was given a new bumper deal is shocking.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5 - Worked his socks off and battled throughout, testing Ederson on a few occasions. One of the few who were at fault.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 3 - Almost invisible throughout, but was given little service. More needed from the Arsenal captain.

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka - 5.5 - Forced to play out of position at left-back, but he worked hard and tried his best.

Emile Smith Rowe - 5.5 - Made little impact after coming on.

Joe Willock - N/A