Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth player ratings: Luiz impresses as Chambers continues resurgence

Arsenal's David Luiz celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Tim Goode/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal beat Bournemouth 1-0 in a scrappy game at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings to see how Unai Emery's side got on.

Bernd Leno - 7 - Made the saves he was required to make. Solid performance.

Calum Chambers - 8.5 - Went forward well and did his defensive work even better, most notably stopping a certain goal for Josh King. His resurgence in north London continues.

Sokratis - 7.5 - Had one worrying moment when Callum Wilson beat him for pace, but on the whole he looked solid at the back and helped Arsenal weather the Bournemouth storm early in the second-half.

David Luiz - 8 - Got the all-important goal and looked assured alongside Sokratis at the back with some important tackles. Decent display from the Brazilian.

Sead Kolasinac - 5.5 - Bournemouth saw had plenty of luck down his side and although he got forward well, his crossing left a lot to be desired. Will be fearing for his place with Tierney coming back.

Granit Xhaka - 4 - Committed countless fouls, slowed the game down and was playing way too deep. Arsenal are better off without him, but as captain he won't be dropped.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6.5 - Was due an off day after the high standards he's set this season. Still, he worked hard, hustled and battled in midfield. Could have done more going forward.

Dani Ceballos - 6 - Tried to keep Arsenal moving but often found Xhaka and Guendouzi too deep to link midfield and attack. Needed more support.

Bukayo Saka - 5.5 - Not at his best, but he's still young and learning, and today will be an important lesson for him.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6 - Arsenal's go-to man received very little service, something which he can do little about. Needs the help of Lacazette who will hopefully be back soon.

Nicolas Pepe - 6 - Showed flashes of his ability and set up the goal, but he seems to still be adjusting to the rigours of the Premier League. Patience is needed.

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5 - Looked to get Arsenal going forward and provided a spark when he came off the bench.

Joe Willock - 6 - Had little chance to go forward as the away side pressed Arsenal back. Should have started the game.

Lucas Torreira - 6 - Introduced to shore up midfield and did his job.