Arsenal 1-0 West Ham United player ratings: Leno stars as Mari makes promising league debut
PUBLISHED: 17:11 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 07 March 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
An Alexandre Lacazette goal secured a narrow 1-0 win for Arsenal over London rivals West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.
Bernd Leno - 8.5 - Made a string of important saves - with the best coming from an Antonio header in the second half - and commanded his box well in an impressive display.
Sokratis - 6 - Did okay filling in at right-back, but barely got forward.
David Luiz - 7 - Solid enough display from the Brazilian, but he will be disappointed with the number of chances West Ham were allowed.
Pablo Mari - 7.5 - Made his Premier League debut and looked comfortable at the back. Assured with the ball at his feet and dealt with the threat West Ham posed.
Bukayo Saka - 6 - Got forward well, but found himself caught out at the back on a couple of occassions
Dani Ceballos - 6.5 - Tried to get Arsenal moving forward, but a lack of movement ahead of him didn't help. The Spaniard did his defensive work well though in a busy performance.
Granit Xhaka - 6 - Saw a lot of the ball but lacked the movement ahead of him to help create opening. Tidy in his defensive work.
You may also want to watch:
Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Looked dangerous but frustrated as he often looked to beat a man instead of passing. The Ivorian needs to get his head up and make better decisions.
Mesut Ozil - 5 - The German created very little, up until the point when his deft header set up Lacazette to win the game.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4.5 - Lacked the service required and created very little.
Eddie Nketiah - 4 - Had one good chance just before being taken off, but was starved of service for most of the game and failed to create openings with his movement.
Substitutes
Alexandre Lacazette - 8 - Changed the game when he came on and scored the crucial goal to secure a much-needed victory.
Reiss Nelson - 6 - Full of energy when he came on and helped drive Arsenal forward.
Hector Bellerin - N/A