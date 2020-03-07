new

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham United player ratings: Leno stars as Mari makes promising league debut

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

An Alexandre Lacazette goal secured a narrow 1-0 win for Arsenal over London rivals West Ham United on Saturday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and West Ham United's Pablo Fornals battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and West Ham United's Pablo Fornals battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Bernd Leno - 8.5 - Made a string of important saves - with the best coming from an Antonio header in the second half - and commanded his box well in an impressive display.

Sokratis - 6 - Did okay filling in at right-back, but barely got forward.

David Luiz - 7 - Solid enough display from the Brazilian, but he will be disappointed with the number of chances West Ham were allowed.

Pablo Mari - 7.5 - Made his Premier League debut and looked comfortable at the back. Assured with the ball at his feet and dealt with the threat West Ham posed.

Bukayo Saka - 6 - Got forward well, but found himself caught out at the back on a couple of occassions

Dani Ceballos - 6.5 - Tried to get Arsenal moving forward, but a lack of movement ahead of him didn't help. The Spaniard did his defensive work well though in a busy performance.

Granit Xhaka - 6 - Saw a lot of the ball but lacked the movement ahead of him to help create opening. Tidy in his defensive work.

Nicolas Pepe - 5 - Looked dangerous but frustrated as he often looked to beat a man instead of passing. The Ivorian needs to get his head up and make better decisions.

Mesut Ozil - 5 - The German created very little, up until the point when his deft header set up Lacazette to win the game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4.5 - Lacked the service required and created very little.

Eddie Nketiah - 4 - Had one good chance just before being taken off, but was starved of service for most of the game and failed to create openings with his movement.

Substitutes

Alexandre Lacazette - 8 - Changed the game when he came on and scored the crucial goal to secure a much-needed victory.

Reiss Nelson - 6 - Full of energy when he came on and helped drive Arsenal forward.

Hector Bellerin - N/A