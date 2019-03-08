new

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United player ratings: Saka shines as club-record signing Pepe struggles

Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal battled to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United to earn a point in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings to see how Unai Emery's side got on

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal

Bernd Leno - 7.5

Calum Chambers - 6

Sokratis - 6.5

David Luiz - 6.5

Sead Kolasinac - 6

Granit Xhaka - 5

You may also want to watch:

Lucas Torreira - 5.5

Matteo Guendouzi - 7

Nicolas Pepe - 4.5

Bukayo Saka - 8

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7.5

Substitutes

Dani Ceballos - 6.5

Reiss Nelson - 6

Joe Willock - 6