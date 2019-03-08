Search

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United player ratings: Saka shines as club-record signing Pepe struggles

PUBLISHED: 22:10 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 30 September 2019

Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal battled to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United to earn a point in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings to see how Unai Emery's side got on

Arsenal

Bernd Leno - 7.5

Calum Chambers - 6

Sokratis - 6.5

David Luiz - 6.5

Sead Kolasinac - 6

Granit Xhaka - 5

Lucas Torreira - 5.5

Matteo Guendouzi - 7

Nicolas Pepe - 4.5

Bukayo Saka - 8

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7.5

Substitutes

Dani Ceballos - 6.5

Reiss Nelson - 6

Joe Willock - 6

