Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United player ratings: Saka shines as club-record signing Pepe struggles
PUBLISHED: 22:10 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 30 September 2019
Arsenal battled to a 1-1 draw with Manchester United to earn a point in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday night. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings to see how Unai Emery's side got on
Arsenal
Bernd Leno - 7.5
Calum Chambers - 6
Sokratis - 6.5
David Luiz - 6.5
Sead Kolasinac - 6
Granit Xhaka - 5
Lucas Torreira - 5.5
Matteo Guendouzi - 7
Nicolas Pepe - 4.5
Bukayo Saka - 8
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7.5
Substitutes
Dani Ceballos - 6.5
Reiss Nelson - 6
Joe Willock - 6