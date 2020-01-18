Search

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United: Gunners let lead slip to drop points at home

PUBLISHED: 16:55 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 18 January 2020

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Not for the first time this season, Arsenal let a lead slip at home to drop a valuable two points as they drew 1-1 with Sheffield United at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Sheffield United's Enda Stevens battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PAArsenal's Nicolas Pepe (left) and Sheffield United's Enda Stevens battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners ahead with a close-range finish on the stroke of half-time, but there would be late heartbreak for the hosts as Joh Fleck's volley levelled the score and saw the spoils shared.

Mikel Arteta was forced into three changes from the side that draw with Crystal Palace as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (suspended), Sead Kolasinac (injured) and Sokratis (illness) were replaced by Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Shkodran Mustafi.

The Blades made a bright start as they looked to press forward early, with Lys Mousset going close when he headed an Enda Stevens cross over the bar on eight minutes.

Despite a dominant start from the visitors, Arsenal had a good chance on 13 minutes as captain Alexandre Lacazette did well to free Nicolas Pepe, whose cross to Martinelli was volley just wide by the Brazilian.

Martinelli would go close again on with 21 minutes on the clock as Pepe's driving run and cutting pass ended with the youngster flashing a shot past the post as Arteta's men grew into the game.

The 18-year-old looked the most likely man in red and white to score, and he did just that on the stroke of half-time to open the scoring.

Neat play in and around the Sheffield United penalty area ended with Saka being freed down the left, and his low cross took a hefty deflection straight into the path of Martinelli who tapped home from close range to send Arsenal into the break ahead.

Sheffield United's John Fleck (right) scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PASheffield United's John Fleck (right) scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

In a second half of few chances, the Gunners did well to control the game and hold firm against any Blades pressure as the away side pressed for a leveller.

But, with 83 minutes on the clock Arteta's men finally crumbled as they failed to clear a ball into the box and Fleck's downward volley bounced off the turf, beating a helpless Bernd Leno.

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archway Tavern: Pub chain sells pub for £3.8m while licensing issues to blame for sporadic opening hours

The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska behind the bar. Picture: Polly Hancock

Shante Turay-Thomas inquest: Teen died at Whittington Hospital after combination of human and system error, coroner rules

Shante Turay-Thomas. Picture: Supplied

Susanne Beer: Talented cellist departs, but leaves a platform for future stars to shine

Susanne Beer has passed away at the age of 52. Picture: Glen Thomas.

