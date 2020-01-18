new

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United player ratings: Martinelli steps up in Aubameyang's absence

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game with Nicolas Pepe during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal dropped points in Premier League once again as they drew 1-1 with Sheffield United on Saturday. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 6.5 - Not really tested, but commanded his area and played out from the back well. Could do little about the goal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6.5 - Good going forward and back as the Englishman continues to improve, but he should have got out quicker to stop Fleck's goal.

David Luiz - 7 - Solid display from the Brazilian who seems to be relishing in his role as a leader under Mikel Arteta.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6 - Had a few shaky moments early on, but he improved as the game went on.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5 - For someone who isn't a left-back, he certainly looks like one. Another assured performance out of position from the youngster as he continues to impress for Arteta's men.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5 - Careless in possession at times, but he played an important role in getting Arsenal moving forward, dropping deep to pick up the ball. Okay performance from the Swiss midfielder.

Lucas Torreira - 8 - Worked tirelessly and battle all afternoon as he protected Arsenal's back four well. The Gunners are a much better side with Torreira in the team.

Nicolas Pepe - 7 - The club-record signing caused Sheffield United problems with his direct, pacey running down the right. Dovetailed well with Martinelli on the other flank, but faded in the second half

Mesut Ozil - 6 - Found good spaces between the Sheffield United lines, but his end product was lacking at times. However, the German's energy and effort continues to improve in a promising sign for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8.5 - Got the opener and ran his socks off as he continues his fine start to life in north London. If the young Brazilian continues to apply himself as he has so far, he has a bright future ahead of him.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6 - His link-up play is second to none and his work ethic can't be faulted, but he just needs a goal to boost his confidence.

Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah - 5 - Did little after coming on.