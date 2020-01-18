Search

Advanced search

new

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United player ratings: Martinelli steps up in Aubameyang's absence

PUBLISHED: 16:56 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 18 January 2020

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game with Nicolas Pepe during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game with Nicolas Pepe during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal dropped points in Premier League once again as they drew 1-1 with Sheffield United on Saturday. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 6.5 - Not really tested, but commanded his area and played out from the back well. Could do little about the goal.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6.5 - Good going forward and back as the Englishman continues to improve, but he should have got out quicker to stop Fleck's goal.

David Luiz - 7 - Solid display from the Brazilian who seems to be relishing in his role as a leader under Mikel Arteta.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6 - Had a few shaky moments early on, but he improved as the game went on.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5 - For someone who isn't a left-back, he certainly looks like one. Another assured performance out of position from the youngster as he continues to impress for Arteta's men.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5 - Careless in possession at times, but he played an important role in getting Arsenal moving forward, dropping deep to pick up the ball. Okay performance from the Swiss midfielder.

You may also want to watch:

Lucas Torreira - 8 - Worked tirelessly and battle all afternoon as he protected Arsenal's back four well. The Gunners are a much better side with Torreira in the team.

Nicolas Pepe - 7 - The club-record signing caused Sheffield United problems with his direct, pacey running down the right. Dovetailed well with Martinelli on the other flank, but faded in the second half

Mesut Ozil - 6 - Found good spaces between the Sheffield United lines, but his end product was lacking at times. However, the German's energy and effort continues to improve in a promising sign for Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8.5 - Got the opener and ran his socks off as he continues his fine start to life in north London. If the young Brazilian continues to apply himself as he has so far, he has a bright future ahead of him.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6 - His link-up play is second to none and his work ethic can't be faulted, but he just needs a goal to boost his confidence.

Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah - 5 - Did little after coming on.

Most Read

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archway Tavern: Pub chain sells pub for £3.8m while licensing issues to blame for sporadic opening hours

The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska behind the bar. Picture: Polly Hancock

Shante Turay-Thomas inquest: Teen died at Whittington Hospital after combination of human and system error, coroner rules

Shante Turay-Thomas. Picture: Supplied

Susanne Beer: Talented cellist departs, but leaves a platform for future stars to shine

Susanne Beer has passed away at the age of 52. Picture: Glen Thomas.

Most Read

Homerton rapper Unknown T stabbed Steven Narvaez-Jara to death at Old Street party, court hears

Steve Frank Narvaez-Jara

Delivery drivers in stab vests strike against ‘slave’ wages and poor job security, after Takieddine Boudhane murder

Delivery drivers striking for safer working conditions, better pay and proper contracts. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archway Tavern: Pub chain sells pub for £3.8m while licensing issues to blame for sporadic opening hours

The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska behind the bar. Picture: Polly Hancock

Shante Turay-Thomas inquest: Teen died at Whittington Hospital after combination of human and system error, coroner rules

Shante Turay-Thomas. Picture: Supplied

Susanne Beer: Talented cellist departs, but leaves a platform for future stars to shine

Susanne Beer has passed away at the age of 52. Picture: Glen Thomas.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United player ratings: Martinelli steps up in Aubameyang’s absence

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) celebrates scoring his sides first goal of the game with Nicolas Pepe during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United: Gunners let lead slip to drop points at home

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Nelson can be top player at Arsenal says Arteta

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta with Reiss Nelson after their match at Bournemouth

Gazette letters: Local birds, Ocado scheme, EU extradition, reopen rail network, sustainability and devolve railway

A Redwing photographed from a window in Islington. Picture: MAVIS PILBEAM

Cricket: Brondesbury trio on MCC tour of Argentina

The MCC squad ahead of their tour of Argentina (pic Clare Skinner/MCC)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists