Arsenal 1-1 Wolves: Gunners poor again as they let lead slip to drop points

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premiership match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal dropped points once again in the Premier League after yet another poor performance, as they let a lead slip to draw 1-1 with Wolves at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA

Despite a poor opening spell from the Gunners, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put them ahead on 21 minutes with a cool finish inside the area, but Raul Jimenez beat Calum Chambers to a cross at the back post on 76 minutes to level the game after yet another poor display from Unai Emery's men.

Emery made nine changes from the side that were knocked out the Carabao Cup on penalties by Liverpool on Wednesday, with Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira keeping their place.

The Arsenal boss decided to go with a narrow midfield, as Dani Ceballos and Matteo Guendouzi also lined up in the middle of the park, while Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang were tasked with getting the goals at the Emirates.

That narrow midfield caused the Gunners problems early on as the away side used the width to stretch play and get in down the outside to cause problems without creating anything of note.

But, Arsenal grew into the game and went close when Torreira's deflected shot from a tight angle fizzed just wide of the post.

They got the opener with 21 minutes on the clock as Aubameyang struck with ruthless efficiency.

David Luiz's pinpoint cross found the feet of Lacazette, who stayed calm in the box to turn and square for his strike partner to slide the ball into the corner of the net with a first-time finish.

Despite having control of the game, Arsenal failed to create any real clear cut chances before the break and had Bernd Leno to thank for keeping them in front, as the shot stopper made a superb one-handed save to keep out Matt Doherty's powerful close range effort on 42 minutes.

The hosts had their backs to the wall in the minutes before half-time - with Sokratis making an all-important block in the penalty area - but they managed to hold on to lead at the interval, although there was plenty of room for improvement.

Wolves were now seeing more of the ball as they pressed for an equaliser, but they failed to trouble Arsenal with any real dangerous openings.

Down the other end, Chambers saw his near post header cleared off the line in one of the few chances that the Gunners created.

Chambers was partly to blame for the equaliser as he failed to hold off Jimenez at the back post, and the Mexican headed home the cross which should have been averted by Ceballos who switched off from a throw-in.

It was a mistake that would cost them as they couldn't find a winner to drop points once again and heap more pressure on Emery.