new

Arsenal 1-1 Wolves player ratings: Ozil, Leno and Tierney the bright spots on another dark day

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Paul Harding/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal were disappointing once again as they drew 1-1 with Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from Emirates.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bernd Leno - 8.5 - Made a number of important saves, most notably a superb reflex stop to keep out Doherty. Got Arsenal out of trouble with some calm play with the ball at his feet.

Calum Chambers - 5 - Was caught out a few times, but he wasn't given the help he needed. Got forward, but his delivery wasn't always as good as it needed to be. Should have done so better to defend Wolves' goal.

David Luiz - 6 - Defended okay and helped Arsenal go from back to front with some accurate passes over the top. Better from the often shaky Brazilian.

Sokratis - 5.5 - Made an important block at the end of the first-half but was exposed at times as Wolves rampage forward.

Kieran Tierney - 8 - Despite being left exposed by Arsenal's system and being up against the pace of Adama Traore, he coped well and did his defensive work soundly, also getting forward at times.

Lucas Torreira - 6.5 - Did well to keep recycling possession and help Arsenal get a hold on the game. Occasionally found himself overran and didn't cover the full-backs as much as he could have. Replaced by Saka.

You may also want to watch:

Dani Ceballos - 5 - Worked hard and showed some clever touches to help Arsenal keep the ball and move forward, but was found overplaying at times. Could do with just doing the simple thing at times. Switched off to allow the cross for the goal.

Matteo Guendouzi - 4 - His worst performance in an impressive season. Gave the ball away time after time getting Arsenal in trouble and clearly still has lots to learn despite a number of mature displays so far.

Mesut Ozil - 7.5 - Proved to be the player that Arsenal have been missing. Helped the link the attack with midfield and found little gaps to open spaces for others. Proved a point to his manager.

Alexandre Lacazette - 5.5 - Set up the goal, dropped deep to link the play and showed some smart touches, but still looks rusty. Faded in the second-half before being taken off.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6.5 - Got the goal, but still needs better service. His pace helped Arsenal get up the pitch and relieve some pressure.

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 6 - Gave Arsenal a lift with his injection of pace and urgency as he tried to get at Wolves.

Bukayo Saka - 5 - Didn't support Tierney down the left when he came on and failed to create anything of note going forward.

Sead Kolasinac - N/A - Late change for Tierney.