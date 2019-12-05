new

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton player ratings: Willock and Luiz struggle as Leno comes away with credit

Arsenal's Joe Willock rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Brighton on Thursday night to leave without a win in nine and on their worst run of form since 1977. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 8 - Another superb display by the German as he made a string of top saves to keep Brighton out. Arsenal's player of the season so far for me.

Hector Bellerin - 6 - Got forward well, but was caught high up the pitch on occasion. Battled well down the right.

Sokratis - 3.5 - More needed from the Greek, who still looks far too easily beaten at times.

David Luiz - 3 - Had trouble with Brighton's direct running and backed off far too much. Beaten far too easily for Brighton's second goal.

Sead Kolasinac - 7 - Drove forward to really good effect and even put in some decent crosses for once. Good performance from the full-back.

Granit Xhaka - 5 - Kept Arsenal ticking over and helped them play more direct. Could have done more defensively although he made an important interception with Brighton through late in the first-half.

Lucas Torreira - 5 - Battled hard in the centre of the park, but was playing further forward than Xhaka which seemed strange. Needed to provide more protect to the defence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5 - The captain had little service in the first-half, but improved in the second. Playing out wide didn't help him.

Joe Willock - 3 - Looks completely shot of confidence despite Ljungberg's faith in him. Gave the ball away time and time again. I've said it before, he should be taken out of the firing line.

Mesut Ozil - 5 - Played out on the left and offered little in the first-half. Played better when he moved centrally after the break but needed to do more.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7 - Worked hard and scored a good header, but still looks a bit rusty in front of goal.

Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe - 7.5 - Direct and tricky, the club-record signing made a real impact after coming on at the break. A performance that will put him in contention to start at West Ham.

Kieran Tierney - 6 - Did okay after coming on.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5 - Made an impact after coming on.