Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea player ratings: Ozil and Nelson shine as Leno costs Gunners

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (left) and Arsenal's Reiss Nelson battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Despite a spirited display, defensive mistakes cost Arsenal as they lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Sunday. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 3 - Made a terrible error for the equaliser and should have done better for the winner. Costly performance from the German.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6.5 - Solid display at the back.

Calum Chambers - 7 - Defended well before going off with an injury.

David Luiz - 7 - His best performance in an Arsenal shirt as he looked fairly solid.

Bukayo Saka - 8 - Out of position at left back and up against the dangerous Willian, but the youngster was outstanding. Did his defensive work well and battled all afternoon.

Lucas Torreira - 8 - The midfielder was at his best as he swept up danger time and time again, battling with heart and spirit. A good performance at the base of midfield, although he should have been deeper to stop the counter for the winner.

Matteo Guendouzi - 4 - His early season form has certainly gone. He needs to control the game better, it's as simple as that. Should have won the ball to stop the break for Chelsea's winner.

Reiss Nelson - 7.5 - Worked his socks off and cause Chelsea plenty of problems going forward. He seems to have a big fan in the form of Mikel Arteta and that performance will only have helped.

Mesut Ozil - 8.5 - A majestic display from the German. He was at the heart of everything good that Arsenal did and Chelsea just couldn't cope with him. More of the same is needed from him.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7 - Scored and worked hard down the right hand side, tracking back and helping Saka with his defensive duties.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6.5 - Didn't have much service but worked incredibly hard for the team.

Substitutes

Shkodran Mustafi - 6 - Was immense after coming on for Chambers, up until getting turned far too easily for the winning goal.

Joe Willock - 5 - Offered little after coming on.

Nicolas Pepe - N/A.