Player ratings: Arsenal 1 Manchester United 3

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (left) and Manchester United's Ander Herrera battle for the ball (pic John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Manchester United booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Here are our player ratings:

ARSENAL

Petr Cech: Could have done better for Alexis Sanchez’s opener and he will have been majorly disappointed with Manchester United’s decisive third goal - 5

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Started brightly and helped in attack down the right flank, linking up well with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who drifted out to the right to help out - 6

Sokratis: Rather untroubled before being forced off with injury in the 20th minute. Unai Emery will be hoping it is not too serious - 6

Laurent Koscielny: Looked less steady when his centre-back partner Sokratis went off and failed to control the defence during United’s blistering first-half spell. Went off with what appeared to be a jaw injury in the second half – 5

Sead Kolasinac: Showed his strengths yet again going forward but was caught high up when United broke down the right on occasions – 5

Granit Xhaka: Began very brightly, spraying some delightful cross-field passes to his forwards, but struggled to command the middle of the pitch – 6

Lucas Torreira: As usual, he wasn’t afraid to get stuck in. Battled all night for 50-50s but found it difficult to keep up with United’s dynamic midfield and attack – 6

Aaron Ramsey: Did brilliantly to create Arsenal’s opener, running at the United defence before playing a dangerous ball across the area for Aubameyang to tap home. The Gunners will miss his bursting runs – 7

Alex Iwobi: Got into threatening positions down the left against Ashley Young but lacked any real composure when it really mattered – 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: While not his most productive of games, he yet again managed to pop up with a goal. Always gets himself into a goal-scoring position – 7

Alexandre Lacazette: Struggled to influence the games and found it tough up top against Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, who did well to sniff out any danger - 6

Substitutes:

Shkodran Mustafi: Would have been looking to make a point after replacing Sokratis but the Arsenal defence wilted just moments after he came on – 5

Mesut Ozil: The out of favour German playmaker couldn’t unlock the United defence when needed - 5

Matteo Guendouzi: Saw a lot of the ball like Ozil but couldn’t work his magic to salvage a result for Arsenal - 6

MANCHESTER UNITED

Sergio Romero (6), Ashley Young (6), Victor Lindelof (7), Eric Bailly (7), Luke Shaw (6), Nemanja Matic (7), Ander Herrera (6), Paul Pogba (7), Alexis Sanchez (8), Jesse Lingard (8), Romelu Lukaku (8). Substitutes: Martial (7), Rashford (6), Jones (NA).