Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United player ratings: Xhaka and Maitland-Niles stand out for superb Gunners

Manchester United's Fred challenges Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday with a brilliant performance securing Mikel Arteta's first win as boss. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (left) and Manchester United's Anthony Martial battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (left) and Manchester United's Anthony Martial battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Bernd Leno - 7.5 - Made some important saves in the second half and he'll have got his confidence back after the nightmare mistake against Chelsea.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 8.5 - A brilliant display at right-back from the Englishman. Marshalled Rashford all evening and got forward well. He looks to have got his confidence back under Arteta.

Sokratis - 8 - After a shaky season, the Greek was back to his best. A full-blooded display in central defence, racing around and cutting out attacks in an unconventional but effective style.

David Luiz - 8 - Solid and assured are not often words associated with the Brazilian, but he was just that. Lead from the back and played out well to get Arsenal moving forward. His moment with the crowd at the end was a nice touch.

Sead Kolasinac - 8 - Clearly not fully fit as he made a surprising return from injury, but he put in a shift down the left, defending well and setting up the opener. The Bosnian went off injured in the second half but hopefully it's not too serious.

Granit Xhaka - 9 - A superb display by the Swiss midfielder. Controlled the game and put in a shift to shield the back four. He seems like a player re-born under Arteta, who clearly believes in him.

Lucas Torreira - 8 - Worked tirelessly in midfield as he picked off pass after pass to win the ball back. He seems to be enjoying his football again after being played out of position by Unai Emery.

Nicolas Pepe - 8 - Got the opener and was superb in the first half as he ran rings around Luke Shaw. Faded after the break but it was a promising display from the club-record signing.

Mesut Ozil - 8.5 - Mesut Ozil is back. Whatever Arteta has done has worked wonders, with the German working hard for the team and dictating attacking play. Long may it continue.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8 - Lead from the front in a captain's display as he worked his socks off, helping to cover and causing problems going forward. Superb from the skipper.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7 - He still looks rusty in front of goal, but you can't question his work rate and important hold up play. He just really needs a goal.

Substitutes

Reiss Nelson - 6.5 - Offered little going forward, but much like every player in red and white he ran his socks off.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5 - Came on for Kolasinac and worked hard to keep United out. Despite being played out of position, the youngster looks assured and comfortable at the back.

Matteo Guendouzi - N/A