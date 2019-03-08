Search

Arsenal 2-1 Bayern Munich: Late Nketiah strike downs German giants

PUBLISHED: 09:59 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 18 July 2019

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal's young stars shone in their opening game of the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament, as Eddie Nketiah scored a late winner in the Gunners' 2-1 win over over Bayern Munich

Unai Emery named a strong starting line-up, with Mesut Ozil, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all starting, while former Gunner Serge Gnabry was named on the Bayern bench.

The German champions had the best chance of the first-half, with Bernd Leno doing well to keep out Thomas Muller's close range effort.

It was Arsenal who opened the scoring just four minutes into the second-half though, when Henrikh Mkhitaryan found Aubameyang in space inside the penalty area, with his cross deflecting into the net off Louis Poznanski.

In search of an equaliser, Bayern put the Gunners under continued pressure, with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez doing well to keep out Kinglsey Coman as he tried to go round him.

The shot stopper could do little when Die Roten found a leveller, as Robert Lewandowski's looping header nestled into the far corner on 71 minutes.

But, with just two minutes to go, a smart one-two in the box between Tyreece John-Jules and Calum Chambers saw the former square for Nketiah, who tapped home the winner.

Arsenal return to pre-season action on Saturday when they play Serie A side Fiorentina.

