Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Player ratings as Ceballos shines and Aubameyang proves the difference

PUBLISHED: 14:24 17 August 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal beat Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, but who starred for Unai Emery's side as they continued their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season?

Arsenal

Bernd Leno - 6

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 7

Sokratis - 6.5

David Luiz - 6

Nacho Monreal - 7

Matteo Guendouzi - 7

Dani Ceballos - 8.5

Joe Willock - 7

Reiss Nelson - 6.5

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8.5

Alexandre Lacazette - 8

Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe - 7

Sead Kolasinac - 6.5

Lucas Torreira - 6.5

