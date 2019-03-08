new
Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Player ratings as Ceballos shines and Aubameyang proves the difference
PUBLISHED: 14:24 17 August 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal beat Burnley 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon, but who starred for Unai Emery's side as they continued their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season?
Arsenal
Bernd Leno - 6
Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 7
Sokratis - 6.5
David Luiz - 6
Nacho Monreal - 7
Matteo Guendouzi - 7
Dani Ceballos - 8.5
Joe Willock - 7
Reiss Nelson - 6.5
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8.5
Alexandre Lacazette - 8
Substitutes
Nicolas Pepe - 7
Sead Kolasinac - 6.5
Lucas Torreira - 6.5