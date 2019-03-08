new

Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Superb Aubameyang strike clinches Gunners win

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both scored as Arsenal beat a determined Burnley side 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon to continue their promising start to the new Premier League season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Lacazette gave the hosts the lead with 13 minutes gone as he powered home from a tight angle, but Burnley got levelled deservedly through Ashley Barnes on 43 minutes after a poor first-half showing from the Gunners.

Aubameyang scored the winner for an improved Arsenal on 64 minutes with a brilliant solo goal, wrapping up three points and making it two wins from two.

Unai Emery made three changes to the side that beat Newcastle on the opening weekend of the season, with Lacazette returning from injury, while Dani Ceballos and David Luiz made their full debuts after joining in the summer.

Calum Chambers and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had to settle for a place on the bench, as did club-record signing Nicolas Pepe, while Granit Xhaka didn't make the 18 through injury.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

It was Lacazette who stamped his mark on the game early on, as he fired the Gunners ahead on 13 minutes.

After getting the ball at the near post from a corner, the striker did brilliantly to hold off his marker, turn and fire between the legs of Nick Pope from a tight angle as the Emirates erupted in celebration.

Burnley then went in search of a leveller as they bombarded the Arsenal box with crosses. Barnes went closest for the Clarets as he dragged a shot wide.

Reiss Nelson and Matteo Guendouzi had chances down the other end as they both tested Pope, but the away side had been far the better of the two.

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre right) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

They got the goal they deserved on 43 minutes, as a shot deflected into the path of Barnes - played onside by Luiz who failed to step up - and he stabbed home despite Guendouzi's efforts to make it 1-1.

Arsenal thought they had gone ahead just seconds before the break as Nelson tucked away Nacho Monreal's cut back, but the Spaniard had strayed offside and the goal was ruled out after a check from VAR.

Improvement was required in the second-half, and the Gunners took control of the game, creating the better of the chances.

Pepe had been introduced at the break, and he fashioned an opening for Aubameyang not long after, finding the striker inside the box before he fired straight at Pope.

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Burnley's Erik Pieters battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Burnley's Erik Pieters battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Aubameyang wasn't to be denied on 64 minutes though, as he scored a superb goal to put Arsenal back in front.

Picking up the ball from deep, last season's top scorer ran at a retreating Clarets defence and he punished them for not closing him down, cutting inside and drilling his effort past Pope.

Burnley pressed forward trying find an equaliser, but the home side held firm to maintain their 100 per cent start to the new campaign.

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (centre) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (centre) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Burnley's Ashley Barnes scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Burnley's Ashley Barnes scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

You may also want to watch: