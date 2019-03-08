new

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal Palace player ratings: Disgraceful Xhaka shown up by determined Sokratis and influential Guendouzi

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka speaks to referee Martin Atkinson during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon despite having a two-goal lead. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 6 - Will be disappointed with the second goal, but came and collected some important crosses to ease pressure on his side.

Calum Chambers - 5 - Conceded the penalty and struggled to keep a handle on Zaha. His worst performance of a decent season.

Sokratis - 7.5 - Scored the opener and outshone is defensive partner Luiz. Made some crucial interceptions at key times in one of his better performances this season.

David Luiz - 4.5 - Added the second goal, but was poor defensively. Lost Ayew far to easily for Palace's equaliser and got Arsenal in trouble with some poor passing. Looks hapless at times.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5 - A decent enough Premier League debut for the Scot, who got forward well and did his defensive duties well enough.

Granit Xhaka - 0 - Not for his performance but his behaviour. To slowly walk off after being substitute, then react to booing from fans by throwing his shirt to the floor and storming down the tunnel is not behaviour becoming of an Arsenal captain. Disgraceful.

Matteo Guendouzi - 7 - More of the same from the Frenchman. Tried to drive Arsenal forward at every possible chance and showed Xhaka the kind of character and determination needed.

Dani Ceballos - 5.5 - Forced to play out side and struggled to impact the game because of this. Needs a player to link with between the lines to show his best qualities.

Nicolas Pepe - 6.5 - Two quality deliveries from corners got Arsenal their two early goals. Faded as the game went on, but seems to have got his confidence back.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6 - Worked hard for the team but had little services to work with.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5 - Not a great performance, but if he's been given nothing to feed off what can you expect?

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka - 5.5 - Failed to create anything after being introduced to change the game.

Sead Kolasinac - 6 - Did well to halt Palace when he came on.