Arsenal 2-2 Real Madrid (2-3 pen): Gunners end pre-season tour with shootout defeat

PUBLISHED: 10:16 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 24 July 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at The Olympic Stadium, Baku. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal ended their pre-season tour of the US with a 3-2 penalty defeat against Real Madrid after a 2-2 draw in normal time at Washington DC's FedExField.

The Spanish side were dealt an early blow when Nacho Fernandez was sent off for handling Alexandre Lacazette's shot on the line, with the Frenchman tucking home the spot kick thanks to the help of both posts on 10 minutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the lead on 24 minutes, latching onto Lacazette's pass before rounding goalkeeper Keylor Navas to tuck home.

All was going well for the Gunners, but the game turned on its head five minutes before half-time when Sokratis was sent off for two yellow cards in as many minutes.

That's how long it took Real to find their way back into the game, with Gareth Bale poking home the first from close range on 57 minutes before Marco Asensio made it 2-2 with a first time finish.

And so the game went to penalties. Reiss Nelson scored, Emiliano Martinez saved from Bale, Thibaut Courtois denied Granit Xhaka and Isco made it 1-1.

Vinicius Junior scored to give Madrid the advantage, and Robbie Burton blazed over the bar to confirm our defeat.

