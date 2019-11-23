new

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton: Lacazette nets late equaliser but Emery's job still at risk

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Mesut Ozil during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A late Alexandre Lacazette goal saw Arsenal drew 2-2 to Southampton at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon as their desperately poor run of form continued, putting Unai Emery at serious risk of losing his job.

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (left) and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (left) and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

A lack of concentration from the Gunners saw Danny Ings fire the Saints into an eighth-minute lead, but Alexandre Lacazette levelled from close-range just 10 minutes later.

Despite the home side seeing more of the ball in the second-half, James Ward-Prowse made it 2-1 to Southampton on 71 minutes as he tucked home a rebound after Bernd Leno had saved his penalty.

But, in the dying seconds, Lacazette was found free inside the box and he smashed the ball into the roof of the net, a goal which earned the Gunners a point and may have saved Emery for now.

Emery made two changes to the side that lost to Leicester a fortnight ago, with Kieran Tierney and Sokratis replacing Sead Kolasinac and Rob Holding as the Arsenal boss stuck with a back three.

The home side would have been hoping for a convincing performance at the Emirates, but they found themselves behind just eight minutes in as a lapse in concentration at the back cost them.

Calum Chambers fouled Nathan Redmond midway inside the Gunners' half, with the free-kick being taken quickly to Ings as the hosts were caught sleeping. The striker raced through as defenders failed to get back at him, and he fired home off the inside of the post.

Despite the Saints seeing most of the ball, Arsenal found a thoroughly undeserved equaliser on 18 minutes.

A cross from Kieran Tierney found Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang free inside the box. His shot was blocked, but the ball fell to his strike partner Lacazette on the edge of the six-yard area, and he stabbed home the leveller.

The atmosphere at the Emirates was a feisty one, with the crowd not happy with Southampton's perceived time wasting and play acting as a number of players were booked for rough challenges.

Emery made a change at half-time as he introduced Nicolas Pepe in place of Chambers to try and get his side moving forward.

The club-record signing looked lively in the opening 10 minutes of the half, hitting the crossbar with a bicycle kick from Tierney's pinpoint cross.

Arsenal should have been behind with 66 minutes gone as Sokratis stupidly gave the ball away in his own box, allowing Cedric Soares to square for Michael Obafemi to tap home, but the striker couldn't stretch far enough to turn it into the net.

Southampton did score on 71 minutes though as Tierney fouled Ings inside the box and the referee gave a penalty which VAR agreed with after a lengthy check.

Ward-Prowse stepped up to take and went to Bernd Leno's left, and although the German got down to save brilliantly, the ball landed back at the taker's feet to tuck home.

With seven minutes added time given, Arsenal found a late equaliser in the dying seconds as Lacazette smashed home Gabriel Martinelli's cross at the far post to earn a point, but Emery will still be feeling the heat in the Emirates hot seat after another poor performance.