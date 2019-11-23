new

Arsenal 2-2 Southampton player ratings: Lacazette saves Emery's bacon - but only for now

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) battles with Southampton's Ryan Bertrand (left) and Jan Bednarek during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A disappointing Arsenal drew 2-2 with Southampton on Saturday, with Unai Emery at serious risk of losing his job. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 7 - Made some important stops, including the penalty save before Ward-Prowse tucked home the rebound. Needs more help from his defence.

Calum Chambers - 3.5 - Gave away the free-kick that led to the goal and struggled against the pace and direct running of Nathan Redmond. Substituted at half-time.

David Luiz - 3.5 - Wasn't even looking at the ball when Southampton took the quick free-kick for the opener. That can be added to a catalogue of mistakes in his short Arsenal career as he continues to struggle.

Sokratis - 3 - Played Ings onside for the opener and should have been more aware of what was happening. Ridiculous mistake in the second-half that almost led to Southampton scoring.

Hector Bellerin - 6 - Got forward well and did his defensive duties well enough. Could have been more switched on to stop the Saints' opener.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5 - Got forward well and his pinpoint crossing was a real attacking asset for Arsenal. Gave away the penalty for Souhampton's second although it looked soft.

Matteo Guendouzi - 5.5 - Battled hard and put in a lot of running, but needed to have more impact going forward and back.

Lucas Torreira - 7 - Showed just why he should be Arsenal's first-choice holding midfielder. Put in a busy display, constantly cutting out attacks with some smart positional play.

Mesut Ozil - 5.5 - Energetic performance but needed to create more.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7.5 - Scored both and looked lively throughout. Better from the striker who might have saved Emery for now.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5 - Offered little going forward, but again, he needs more servive.

Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe - 6.5 - Make an impact off the bench but faded as the half went on.

Joe Willock - N/A

Gabriel Martinelli - N/A