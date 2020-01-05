WSL: Arsenal 2 Birmingham City 0

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal maintained their lead at the top of the table with a 2-0 win over Birmingham City in the Barclays FA Women's Super League at Meadow Park.

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

First-half goals from Kim Little and Jordan Nobbs ensured the Gunners clinched their tenth league victory of the season.

The hosts dominated play from the start when an unmarked Little headed past Hannah Hampton to register the first goal just nine minutes into the match after connecting with Vivianne Miedema's pass.

Leah Williamson's superb long ball saw her draw Birmingham's defenders out and it found Nobbs, who doubled the lead when she half-volleyed into the back of the net in the 23rd minute.

The visitors continued to struggle as they were unable to make the most of their set pieces, but they came alive momentarily as Claudia Walker tried to provide a swift reply, but she was denied by a brilliant save from Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

Nobbs thought she had scored her second when she slotted home Danielle Van de Donk's pass but it was ruled offside.

Miedema had a chance rattle the frame of the goal and Arsenal continued to pile on pressure in the second half. Birmingham had four shots at goal, but they were comfortably saved by Peyraud-Magnin, as they fell to their sixth defeat in nine matches.

Arsenal: Peyraud-Magnin, Evans, Williamson, Schnaderbeck, McCabe, Nobbs, Walti, Little, Maier, Miedema, Van de Donk (Roord 87). Unused subs: Zinsberger, Quinn, Mead, Grant, Filis.

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (right) and Birmingham City's Harriet Scott battle for the ball the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (right) and Birmingham City's Harriet Scott battle for the ball the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Attendance: 2,106.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign-up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.