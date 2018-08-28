Arsenal 2 Cardiff City 1: Player Ratings

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (left) and Cardiff City's Lee Peltier battle for the ball

Arsenal beat Cardiff at the Emirates thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, before an injury-time reply from the visitors.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attempts to block the ball as Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge kicks clear during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Here’s how we rated the Gunners:

Bernd Leno: Will have been disappointed to concede so late on. Was rather untroubled until injury time - 6

Stephan Lichtsteiner: Tried to get forward when he could but Arsenal miss the fresh legs of Hector Bellerin down the right - 5

Shkodran Mustafi: Conceded some good chances to Bobby Reid in the opening period but made a great last-ditch tackle on Oumar Niasse in the second half with the scoreline level - 6

Nacho Monreal: Struggled in his unnatural position of centre back. Gave away a free-kick in a dangerous position near the end of the first half - 6

Sead Kolasinac: Got forward well throughout and won the all-important penalty from the challenge of Bruno Ecuele Manga –7

Lucas Torreira: Looked to get forward as often as possible and, as always, started plenty of attacks with his brilliant tackles in the middle of the pitch - 6

Mohamed Elneny: Failed to provide that attacking spark needed for Arsenal. Subbed at half-time for Alex Iwobi. The Gunners missed the slick passing of Granit Xhaka - 5

Matteo Guendouzi: Showed excellent vision and played a delightful through ball into Sead Kolasinac in the opening stages, which nearly led to the opener. One of Arsenal’s more dangerous players – 7

Mesut Ozil: Saw plenty of the ball but struggled to unlock the Cardiff defence with two very potent forwards in front of him. Will have been disappointed not to do more in front of Unai Emery – 6

Alexandre Lacazette: Saw two penalty shouts turned down in the opening period before wrapping up the victory in the second half with a brilliant solo goal– 8

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: On the periphery in the first half but yet again found the net from the penalty spot to put the hosts ahead – 7

Substitutes

Alex Iwobi: Played a delightful through ball to Kolasinac, which led to the decisive penalty - 7

Carl Jenkinson: Looked rather untroubled when introduced during the second half – 6

Aaron Ramsey: Made an impact late on and nearly scored a third for Arsenal with his head - 6