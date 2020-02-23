Women's FA Cup: Arsenal 2 Lewes 0

Caitlin Foord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team and celebrates during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women set up an FA Cup quarter-final clash with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after beating Lewes 2-0 at Meadow Park on Sunday.

Caitlin Foord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Caitlin Foord of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Second-half goals from Caitlin Foord and Danielle Van De Donk saw Joe Montemurro's side got the job done against a very well-drilled Lewes side managed by Simon Parker.

Arsenal had the first opportunity of the game on 10 minutes when Jordan Nobbs hit a powerful effort from the edge of the area just wide of the upright when it looked like Sophie Harris was beaten.

As expected it was Montemurro's side who were enjoying most of the possession and they came close nine minutes later when Australian Foord linked up well with Melissa Filis before the wind carried her effort just wide of goal.

Arsenal's two teenage sensations Filis and Ruby Grant were causing problems down the flanks, and it was Grant who was next to be involved as she linked up with Nobbs before her ball looking for Foord evaded the striker, allowing Emma Jones to clear.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Foord was really impressing the Arsenal faithful and she had another fine opportunity to net on her debut as Grant whipped a ball into her, but she was denied after a superb block from Samantha Quayle.

On 40 minutes Arsenal thought they had taken the lead when Harris in the Lewes goal took a heavy touch allowing Foord to run in, but her sliding effort hit the post before bouncing away from danger.

The Gunners started the second half the way they finished the first very much on top when Van De Donk ran onto a pass from Nobbs before she lashed her effort narrowly over the crossbar.

However four minutes later the deadlock was broken and it was debut delight for Foord when Van De Donk was played in on goal before her effort was saved by the legs of Harris and the ball came loose for the new signing who was on the spot to turn the ball home.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

It was nearly 2-0 on the hour when Louise Quinn met a corner from the right and her goalbound header was flicked away by Rhian Cleverly on the line.

The game was then to be sealed for the Gunners in the 84th minute when Vivianne Miedema, who was summoned from the bench, took advantage of a Harris mistake and squared the ball to Dutch counterpart Van De Donk who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the empty net.

It could have been 3-0 two minutes later when fellow substitute Leah Williamson met a low Jill Roord corner but she flicked her effort wide at the near post.

Lewes then nearly had a goal back in the final minute when a free-kick was whipped in for Katie Rood who fired an effort wide of Manuela Zinsberger's upright.

Louise Quinn of Arsenal heads over the bar during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Louise Quinn of Arsenal heads over the bar during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maier, Quinn, Beattie, Schnaderbeck (Williamson 71), Roord, Nobbs, Van De Donk, Grant (Evans 65), Foord, Filis (Miedema 65). Unused subs: McCabe, Peyraud-Magnin, Dawbarn, Albuquerque.

Jill Roord of Arsenal fires in a shot during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Jill Roord of Arsenal fires in a shot during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Melissa Filis of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Melissa Filis of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Leonie Maier of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Leonie Maier of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Ruby Grant of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Ruby Grant of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020