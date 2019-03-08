Search

Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa: Players ratings as defence struggles once again despite late comeback

PUBLISHED: 18:34 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 22 September 2019

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles is shown a red card by Referee Jon Moss during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steve Paston/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal pulled off a late comeback as they beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. How did Unai Emery's men get on? Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Arsenal

Bernd Leno - 6

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 2

Sokratis - 4

David Luiz - 4

Sead Kolasinac - 6

Granit Xhaka - 3

Matteo Guendouzi - 7

Dani Ceballos - 6

Bukayo Saka - 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7

Nicolas Pepe - 7

Substitutes

Calum Chambers - 7

Lucas Torreira - 6.5

Joe Willock - 6

