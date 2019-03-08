new
Arsenal 3-2 Aston Villa: Players ratings as defence struggles once again despite late comeback
PUBLISHED: 18:34 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 22 September 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal pulled off a late comeback as they beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. How did Unai Emery's men get on? Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.
Arsenal
Bernd Leno - 6
Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 2
Sokratis - 4
David Luiz - 4
Sead Kolasinac - 6
Granit Xhaka - 3
Matteo Guendouzi - 7
Dani Ceballos - 6
Bukayo Saka - 6
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7
Nicolas Pepe - 7
Substitutes
Calum Chambers - 7
Lucas Torreira - 6.5
Joe Willock - 6