Arsenal 3-2 Everton player ratings: Aubameyang leads from the front as Ceballos shines again

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boosted their hopes of securing a European place with a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 7.5 - Could have done more for Everton's equaliser, but the German made a string of important saves in the second half to win Arsenal the game.

Hector Bellerin - 6 - Posed a threat going forward in support of Nicolas Pepe, but struggled against a lively Richarlison.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6.5 - Had a few nervy moments at the back and looked sluggish at times, but was solid and made some important blocks and interceptions.

David Luiz - 5 - Should have done better for the opening goal and struggled with the pace of Everton's attack. His pass for Aubameyang's first goal was superb.

Sead Kolasinac - 5 - Forced off early on with what looked like a serious shoulder injury, but Mikel Arteta will be hoping for good news having just got the Bosnian back to full fitness.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5 - Worked hard in midfield and helped keep Arsenal moving in a decent enough display.

Dani Ceballos - 8 - Back in favour and back in form as the Spaniard put in another promising display at the base of midfield. Dropping deep to get the ball, Ceballos controlled the game and helped getting Arsenal moving forward with his composure and range of passing.

Nicolas Pepe - 7 - Another assist for the club-record signing as he begins to have an output on a more consistent basis. The Ivorian gave Leighton Baines plenty of problems down the Arsenal right.

Mesut Ozil - 7.5 - A lively, all-action display from the German as he made Arsenal tick in midfield with some clever touches and passes to get them going forward.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8.5 - Two goals in a captains display that helped his side secure the win. Worked hard defensively too as he covered down the flank when Everton came forward.

Eddie Nketiah - 7 - Given another start and got a confidence-boosting goal with a real strikers finish. The youngster worked hard and linked play with in a performance that will certainly please his manager Mikel Arteta.

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka - 6.5 - Set up Nketiah's goal and looked lively going forward, but the youngster gave the ball away cheaply at times to get his team into trouble.

Lucas Torreira - 6 - Worked hard after coming on.

Matteo Guendouzi - 6.5 - Ran his socks off to help get Arsenal over the line.