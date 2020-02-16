new

Arsenal 4-0 Newcastle United player ratings: Ceballos and Pepe star in thumping win

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) and Arsenal's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 4-0 after a superb second half performance on Sunday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Emirates.

Bernd Leno - 7 - Made a really important save early on as he adjusted well to keep out Longstaff's deflected shot and kept a second consecutive Premier League clean sheet.

Hector Bellerin - 5.5 - Struggled with the pace of Allan Saint-Maximin in the first half, but improved after the break as Arsenal began to dominate.

David Luiz - 7 - Solid performance for the Brazilian, but his play out from the back was wayward at times.

Shkodran Mustafi - 7 - Solid display from the German as he continues to have a resurgence in north London.

Bukayo Saka - 8 - Another impressive display from the youngster who continue to have a massive impact from left-back - despite being out of position. Did brilliantly to set up Pepe's goal.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5 - An okay performance from the midfielder that got better as the game went on after initially struggling with Newcastle's pace on the counter-attack.

Dani Ceballos - 8 - Grew into the game after a nervy opening and dictated the tempo as Arsenal controlled the second half. His bright performance will certainly have impressed his manager after initially struggling to earn minutes under Mikel Arteta.

Nicolas Pepe - 8.5 - A goal and two assist for the club-record signing in a superb performance. The Ivorian looked full of danger with his pacey and trickery, also having the end product to match. He will now need to show this on a more consistent basis.

Mesut Ozil - 7.5 - A performance full of energy and one that saw the German involved in a number of promising attacking moves, capping it off with a late goal. A much better display in response to recent criticism.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7 - Scored the opener and looked lively in the second half as the Gunners took control. It's good to see the captain get back to goal scoring form.

Eddie Nketiah - 5 - Started ahead of the struggling Alexandre Lacazette, but missed a few chances including one from close range that hit the crossbar. The youngster would have been hoping for better.

Substitutes

Lucas Torreira - N/A.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7.5 - Did well to set up Ozil's late goal and then finally end his goal drought.

Joe Willock - N/A.