Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Women 0: Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 16:13 25 August 2019
Jill Roord hit a hat-trick as Arsenal Women beat their Tottenham rivals 6-0 in a pre-season friendly at Meadow Park on Sunday.
Jennifer Beattie, Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema also found the target for Joe Montemurro's side, who begin the defence of their WSL title next month.
Here's how the Gunners rated:
Manuela Zinsberger - 7 - Confident
Leonie Maier - 7 - Consistent
Leah Williamson - 7 - Presence
Jennifer Beattie - 8 - Threat
Katrine Veje - 7 - Feisty
Jill Roord - 10 - Superb
Kim Little - 8 - Controller
Danielle van de Donk - 7 - Decent
Lisa Evans - 7 - Speedster
Vivianne Miedema - 7 - Persistent
Katie McCabe - 7 - Energetic
Subsititutes
Emma Mitchell - 6 - Steady
Louise Quinn - 6 - Commanding
Viktoria Schnaderbeck - N/A
Ruby Grant - 6 - Disciplined
Melisa Filis - 6 - Cameo
Jordan Nobbs - 8 - Impact
Beth Mead - 7 - Active