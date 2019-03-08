Arsenal Women 6 Tottenham Women 0: Player ratings

Jill Roord of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jill Roord hit a hat-trick as Arsenal Women beat their Tottenham rivals 6-0 in a pre-season friendly at Meadow Park on Sunday.

Jordan Nobbs is welcomed back to the Arsenal team after injury by Danielle van de Donk during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 Jordan Nobbs is welcomed back to the Arsenal team after injury by Danielle van de Donk during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Jennifer Beattie, Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema also found the target for Joe Montemurro's side, who begin the defence of their WSL title next month.

Here's how the Gunners rated:

Manuela Zinsberger - 7 - Confident

Leonie Maier - 7 - Consistent

Leah Williamson - 7 - Presence

Jennifer Beattie - 8 - Threat

Katrine Veje - 7 - Feisty

Jill Roord - 10 - Superb

Kim Little - 8 - Controller

Danielle van de Donk - 7 - Decent

Lisa Evans - 7 - Speedster

Vivianne Miedema - 7 - Persistent

Katie McCabe - 7 - Energetic

Subsititutes

Emma Mitchell - 6 - Steady

Louise Quinn - 6 - Commanding

Viktoria Schnaderbeck - N/A

Ruby Grant - 6 - Disciplined

Melisa Filis - 6 - Cameo

Jordan Nobbs - 8 - Impact

Beth Mead - 7 - Active