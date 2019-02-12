Search

Arsenal academy striker Folarin Balogun signs first professional contract with the Gunners

PUBLISHED: 18:30 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:15 13 February 2019

Fol Balogun has signed his first professional contact with Arsenal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Fol Balogun has signed his first professional contact with Arsenal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

Arsenal academy striker Folarin Balogun has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Fol Balogun has signed his first professional contract with Arsenal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC

The 17-year-old has impressed for the under 18s this season scoring 13 goals in 13 games.

At the club since the age of 10, Balogun was pleased to see his hard work rewarded.

Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “It feels really good to sign.

“I’ve been at the club from a young age so I’m just happy that I’m getting the opportunity to kick on.

“It’s been a rollercoaster of a journey, loads of ups and downs but I’m glad all my hard work has been noticed and is paying off.”

Averaging a goal a game, Balogun has made his presence known this campaign.

He added: “It’s been a good season so far but I just want to carry on scoring and helping the team week-in-week-out.

“My goal is to finish this season as the U18s league’s top goalscorer.”

