Women’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham will be televised

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s north London derby Women’s Super League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, October 18 has been selected for live TV broadcast on BT Sport.

The match at Meadow Park in Borehamwood will kick off at 2.30pm half an hour later than originally planned.

The Gunners knocked their rivals out of the FA Cup last Saturday winning 4-0 as Lisa Evans netted a hat-trick and Jordan Nobbs scored a stunner to put Joe Montemurro’s side ahead.

All four goals came in the second game with Tottenham putting up a fantastic effort to keep the home side at bay until a moment of magic from Nobbs in the 73rd minute changed the game.

Tottenham and Arsenal hold the Women’s Super League attendance record as 38,262 people packed out the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last November to witness their first ever competitive meeting in the league.

The Gunners also won that game 2-0 thanks to goals from Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema in the second half.

Little put the Gunners ahead in the 66th minute with a stunning solo effort before Miedema sealed the victory after a defensive lapse of concentration in the 82nd minute as she rounded Spurs keeps Rebecca Spencer to fire into the net.

It will be the second consecutive week that Arsenal will be broadcast on TV as their away trip to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday October 11 will be shown on the BBC Red Button with a 12.30 pm kick off time.