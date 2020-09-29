Arsenal sign goalkeeper Fran Stenson to a long term deal

Fran Stenson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women’s goalkeeper Fran Stenson has signed a new long term contract at the club.

Stenson joined the Gunners from Manchester City in August 2019 before spending the 2019-20 season on loan at FA Women’s Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

The keeper impressed for Rovers in their debut season in the Championship, helping Gemma Donnelly’s side to seventh place in the table when play was suspended and the campaign eventually cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stenson made nine league appearances and kept clean sheets against Durham and Crystal Palace to help record the first two Championship victories for Rovers.

The England youth International, who has represented her country at under 15, 16 and 17 level, was also named as the Blackburn Rovers young player of the year

Stenson made her professional debut in October 2017 when she came on as a second-half substitute for Ann-Katrin Berger in Birmingham City’s 2–1 win over Everton, so already has a taste of playing at the top level.

She will compete with Austrian number one Manuela Zinsberger and summer signing Lydia Williams for the number one shirt in north London.

“I’m so pleased to have committed my future to the club,” Stenson told Arsenal.com. “I’ve always wanted to play for Arsenal, so it’s a dream come true. I’m so happy to cement my future here.“

Manager Joe Montemurro added: “This is a really important signing for us.“We believe that Fran could be one of the best goalkeepers in England and for the national team.

“She’s an important part of our process going forward and it’s really exciting that a player of development and that level has committed herself to Arsenal.

“We’re privileged to be part of her development to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.”