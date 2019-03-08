Search

Arsenal Amputee team crowned League Cup winners

PUBLISHED: 15:18 01 April 2019

Arsenal Amputee team claimed the League Cup

Archant

The Arsenal Amps have been crowned League Cup winners.

Panshanger Football Club chairman Peter Monk was part of the Arsenal Amputee squad that won the EAFA League Cup.Panshanger Football Club chairman Peter Monk was part of the Arsenal Amputee squad that won the EAFA League Cup.

The side were unbeaten in all eight of their fixtures and finished top of the table on 20 points to lift their first ever piece of silverware.

Manchester City and Everton came second and third respectively in the nine-team tournament which was hosted at Boldmere St Michaels FC.

Over 90 players competed on the day, and there was an age-range of 30-years spanning between the youngest and oldest players.

“It was a great day to be involved in – the England Amputee FA did a great job of bringing it all together,” commented Arsenal in the Community coach Dan Openshaw.

“To be a part of it was great and, of course, to win and be unbeaten throughout all eight games really topped it off for us.

“The guys have shown great commitment to our sessions and to developing the team that we have here, so they deserve nothing less. Hopefully there will be plenty more days like this in the future.”

Tony Mills and Helder Silva also featured following on from their World Cup campaign with England, which was supported by The Arsenal Foundation.

