Arsenal announce date of highly anticipated kit launch

Arsenal have confirmed that the highly anticipated launch of their new kits for the 2019/20 season will take place on Monday, July 1.

Fans have been eager to get their first glimpse of the kits, which will be designed by Adidas for the first time since 1994.

Last year the club announced they had agreed a five-year deal worth a reported £300 million with the sportswear giant, ending their five-season relationship with Puma.

Arsenal announced the date of the kit unveiling in a tweet this afternoon, saying: "Our new 2019/20 home kit launches on July 1.

"Exclusively available from Arsenal and our kit partner until July 7."

Adidas previously designed the Gunners' shirts from 1986 to 1994, creating famous kits such as the bruised banana pattern away strip, the yellow 1988/89 kit famously worn at Anfield when Arsenal won the league title on the last day of the season, and the red home shirt worn in the 1994 Cup Winners' Cup final.

Gooners hoping for designs that hark back to those famous shirts have just a week left to wait until they are revealed.