Arsenal announce Emirates Cup opponents with women's side to take part for first time

Detail of the Emirates Cup trophy on a plinth before the game. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have announced their opponents for the Emirates Cup this summer, with the club's women's side set to take part for the first time.

Arsenal players pose with the trophy after winning the Emirates Cup at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images Arsenal players pose with the trophy after winning the Emirates Cup at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

The revamped tournament will be a one-day only event - having previously run over two days - taking place at the Emirates on Sunday, July 28.

The day will start with Joe Montemurro's WSL winning Arsenal Women's side taking on UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich, with kick-off at 12.30pm.

Unai Emery's side will then face Lyon - Alexandre Lacazette's former club - in their only pre-season game at the Emirates, with kick-off at 3.15pm.

Arsenal's managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: "We're delighted to be hosting the return of the Emirates Cup in a new format in July.

"Supporters will have the first chance to see both our women's and men's teams play at Emirates Stadium on the same day before the start of the new season.

"We are particularly thrilled that the schedule has allowed us to feature our highly successful women's team as part of this event.

"The match will follow this summer's World Cup where many of our players will have featured and will be another indicator of the rapid growth of the women's game."

The game against Lyon adds to a busy pre-season schedule for the men's side, with an Arsenal XI taking on Boreham Wood at Meadow Park on Saturday, July 6.

The Gunners will then travel to America to face Colorado Rapids in Denver on Tuesday, July 16, before International Champions Cup games against Bayern Munich at California's Dignity Health Sports Park on July 18, AS Roma at the Bank of America Stadium on July 20, and Real Madrid at Maryland's FedExField on July 24.