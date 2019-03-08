Search

Arsenal defender Sokratis says Gunners aren't 'stupid' after disappointing Wolves defeat

PUBLISHED: 17:22 25 April 2019

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka (left-right) appear dejected during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka (left-right) appear dejected during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal defender Sokratis has said the side are ‘not stupid’ and know they ‘didn’t play well’ after a disppointing 3-1 defeat against Wolves at Molinuex on Wednesday night.

Goals from Ruben Neves, Matt Doherty and Diogo Jota condemned the Gunners to defeat in the west Midlands, despite Sokratis grabbing a late consolation.

The Greek centre-half spoke candidly about the defeat, and called for Unai Emery's men to take maximum points from their remaining games in a bid to secure a top four place, and Champions League football for next season.

“I think we lost some easy balls,” he said.

“We already knew that they were a very good team on the counter-attack but for 20 or 25 minutes we were playing well. We had control of the game, possession of the ball, but they played very well on the counter-attack.

“It's not time to find excuses. We have to look at the next three games where we need to win all three to get nine points.

“We'll see if we can be in the top four. I trust my team 100 per cent, all of the players. I think we can do it.

“There's not a bad mentality - we won two away games in the last 10 days. But we all take responsibility.

“We're not stupid and we know that we didn't play well. We now have three chances and we have to win all the games.

“Of course we get angry. The players want to play in the Champions League, we like winning and we want to be there. It's not easy.

“Today was a bad moment for us. We cannot change it now because the game is finished, so now we look towards the next game.

“It's a difficult game. We know that now the chance could go, so we have to take the three points in all three games. I hope that we win on Sunday.”

