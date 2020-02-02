Burnley 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners fail to close gap on top four

Arsenal dropped points on the road and missed the chance to close the gap on the top four as they drew 0-0 with Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides had plenty of chances to win the game but neither could find a way through, with the home side especially guility of missing some big opportunities.

Mikel Arteta made two changes from Arsenal's last Premier League game against Chelsea, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returning from suspension in place of Nicolas Pepe while Matteo Guendouzi started ahead of Lucas Torreira in central midfield.

The Gunners had a good chance inside two minutes as Aubameyang found Alexandre Lacazette with a cross into the penalty area from the left, but the striker was only able to head wide.

An even bigger chance presented itself on 14 minutes as David Luiz - back in the team after missing the Bournemouth FA Cup clash with suspension - clipped a ball over the Burnley defence and into the path of Aubameyang, but he scuffed his half-volley well wide when he really should he scored.

A lively start to the game continued when Burnley had their first chance as good hold up play from Chris Wood allowed Jay Rodriguez to shoot from range, but his low driven strike was well saved by Bernd Leno.

The chances kept coming as both sides went close towards the end of the half, with Aubameyang seeing his chipped saved by Nick Pope while Jeff Hendrick put a shot inches wide from the edge of the box.

Despite the opportunities the sides went into the break level, but it was Burnley who took the game by the scruff of neck after the interval and they should have been ahead by the hour mark as Rodriguez, James Tarkowski and Jeff Hendrick all missed close-range headers.

After their nervy start to the half, the Gunners started to take control of the game and nearly went in front with a header of their own, but Aubameyang could only turn Lacazette's cr

The Clarets were then inches away themselves on 78 minutes as the ball fell for Rodriguez on the edge of the six-yard box, but his volley hit the crossbar and came down on the line as Arteta's men were let off the hook once again.

Neither side could find the winner though, leaving Arsenal in mid-table and still 10 points off the top four ahead of next weekend's winter break.