Arsenal attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan on 2-1 victory over Huddersfield: We got the result we wanted

PUBLISHED: 18:54 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 09 February 2019

Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg (left) and Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been speaking after Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town at the John Smiths Stadium.

The Armenian international had a lively game as Unai Emery’s Gunners clinched the vital win after first-half goals from Alex Iwobi and Alex Lacazette saw them move towards one point of Manchester United in the race for the coveted fourth Champions League spot.

Read on for what he said after the match:

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.PAArsenal's Alex Iwobi scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.PA

On the performance...

Not the game, but the result [we wanted], yes. The last away game we won was two months ago, so it was an important win for us and we are happy to get the three points.

Huddersfield Town's Tommy Smith (left) and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PAHuddersfield Town's Tommy Smith (left) and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

On the early goal settling any nerves...

I think it was very important to score the two goals in the first half, and apart from that we had other chances to score but I think we were a bit unlucky. In the second half we had a few chances we couldn’t realise, but the most important thing was that we won.

Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga (left) and Arsenal's Nacho Monreal battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PAHuddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga (left) and Arsenal's Nacho Monreal battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

On Huddersfield making them work for the win...

With the new manager they have started playing very well and I wish them good luck. But the most important thing is we won and can go home happy.

On needing a run of results in the top-four battle...

We will try everything to win every game because every point is important so now we can be focused on the Europa League and then back on the Premier League after that.

On his return from injury...

Yes, I was happy to be back after two months and I was excited. I will keep working and trying to do my best for the team.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was speaking to Arsenal.com

