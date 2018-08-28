Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with broken foot

PUBLISHED: 15:50 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:50 24 December 2018

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan. PA

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan. PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out of action for around six weeks with a broken foot.

Mkhitaryan, 29, was taken off at the interval during the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Spurs and missed the 3-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday

The North Londoners revealed the Armenia international has a “fractured metatarsal in his right foot”.

The former Manchester United star has netted four goals and provided three assists for Unai Emery’s side this term.

He joins an growing Arsenal injury list which also includes long-term absentees Danny Welbeck and defender Rob Holding, neither of whom are expected to play football until next season.

Others on the injury list include Nacho Monreal who is being assesed with a hamstring issue ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Brighton.

Shkodran Mustafi who is also suffering from a hamstring complaint is expected to return to full training this week but will be short for the journey to the south coast.

Hector Bellerin will miss the next two months with a strain in his left calf while Emile Smith Rowe is still out with a hip injury.

Dinos Mavropanos is still out with a groin injury.

Most Read

Ten Things I Still Miss About Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

The main entrance at Highbury Stadium, London.

Neighbours’ ‘living hell’ as Archway estate is left with no heating – for six months

Islington's Crouch Hall Court estate, N19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

Reece Williams.

Emily Thornberry tells the Gazette what she wants for Christmas

Emily Thornberry MP joins staff and postmen at Holloway Delivery Office on North Road N7 as they sort the Christmas mail on December 19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Sokratis backs Aubameyang for 30-goal haul

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Most Read

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

#includeImage($article, 225)

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Change for passengers travelling into London will come as a relief

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Essex Boys’ triple murder convictions to be challenged

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with broken foot

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan. PA

Arsenal team-mates back Ozil says Kolasinac

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Ten Things I Still Miss About Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

The main entrance at Highbury Stadium, London.

Sokratis backs Aubameyang for 30-goal haul

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Emily Thornberry tells the Gazette what she wants for Christmas

Emily Thornberry MP joins staff and postmen at Holloway Delivery Office on North Road N7 as they sort the Christmas mail on December 19. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists