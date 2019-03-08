Search

Gunners Aubameyang pleased to get penalty redemption against United

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 March 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) and Manchester United's Chris Smalling battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is pleased that strike partner Alex Lacazatte let him get some redemption in their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Granit Xhaka opened the scoring before the 29-year-old dispatched an effort from the spot to seal the three points for the Gunners.

Lacazette was brought down in the box for the penalty, but he passed up the opportunity to add to his personal tally, instead giving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a shot at redemption from 12 yards following last weekend’s miss against Tottenham Hotspur.

“This friendship is really really strong,” Aubameyang told the club website.

“Straight after he fell down, he looked for me and said, ‘You shoot. You have to be focused and you shoot’.

“It’s a great partnership and, of course, the coach decides who plays and whether we play together or not. And we have to accept that, that’s normal.

“But I think we are both really focused on playing for the team and giving our best.

“We don’t care about who is shooting the penalty, the most important thing is to score. After Laca got the penalty and looked at me, I felt good and I was ready to score because we are having a good period with the team and everybody said that I would score again.”

The Gabonese international admitted his miss against north London rivals was tough to take but is pleased he can now put that behind him after his vital goal at the Emirates.

“I watched the penalty I missed a lot. I knew that I made a mistake when I shot last week. But in life you have to always look forward and I had to be focused. That’s what I was against United.”

The former Borussia Dortmund man feels their latest two victories has put them in control of where they finish in the Premier League.

“It was important to have two great games, first against Tottenham and then tonight against Manchester United.

“Now we feel that we have everything in our hands.

“We know that it will be tough but we want to do something.

“We want to get back into the Champions League. We are really hungry.”

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Nashon Esbrand murder: Jack Stephens becomes fourth man convicted of Islington dad’s ‘senseless killing’

A family photo of Nashon Esbrand. Picture: family of Nashon Esbrand

