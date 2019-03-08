new
EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal 2-0 Napoli
PUBLISHED: 21:48 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:48 11 April 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal beat Napoli at the Emirates on Thursday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report.
Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. PA
Arsenal beat Napoli 2-0 in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.
First half goals from Aaron Ramsey and a deflected strike by Lucas Torreira gave the Gunners a crucial victory.
More to follow...