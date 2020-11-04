Arsenal boosted by Kim Little and Jill Roord return
PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 04 November 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal have given an injury update ahead of this weekends crunch Women’s Super League clash with Manchester United.
Kim Little and Jill Roord have returned to full training, Little recovering from a hamstring injury and Netherlands international Roord is also back in full training coming back from an MCL problem.
Goalkeeper Fran Stenson is also back in full training after a thumb injury and Joe Montemurro’s side are also boosted by the return of German international Leonie Maier who will most likely start at right-back in Manchester due to the injury of Noelle Maritz.
Jordan Nobbs, Steph Catley and Lisa Evans will miss the weekends game with an Arsenal statement saying “they’ve started running on the pitch this week as part of their rehabilitation”.
The club have also given an update on Swiss International Noelle Maritz who suffered a knee injury just before the international break that forced her to miss Switzerland’s Euro 2022 qualifying win over Romania.
The statement said on the former Wolfsburg full-back: “Noelle will start running on the pitch later this week as part of her rehabilitation for her knee injury”.
Arsenal’s game in Manchester will kick off at 2.30pm this Sunday and will be broadcast live on the FA player.
