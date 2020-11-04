Search

Advanced search

Arsenal boosted by Kim Little and Jill Roord return

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 04 November 2020

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have given an injury update ahead of this weekends crunch Women’s Super League clash with Manchester United.

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Kim Little and Jill Roord have returned to full training, Little recovering from a hamstring injury and Netherlands international Roord is also back in full training coming back from an MCL problem.

Goalkeeper Fran Stenson is also back in full training after a thumb injury and Joe Montemurro’s side are also boosted by the return of German international Leonie Maier who will most likely start at right-back in Manchester due to the injury of Noelle Maritz.

You may also want to watch:

Jordan Nobbs, Steph Catley and Lisa Evans will miss the weekends game with an Arsenal statement saying “they’ve started running on the pitch this week as part of their rehabilitation”.

The club have also given an update on Swiss International Noelle Maritz who suffered a knee injury just before the international break that forced her to miss Switzerland’s Euro 2022 qualifying win over Romania.

The statement said on the former Wolfsburg full-back: “Noelle will start running on the pitch later this week as part of her rehabilitation for her knee injury”.

Arsenal’s game in Manchester will kick off at 2.30pm this Sunday and will be broadcast live on the FA player.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Old Street roundabout overhaul moves to the next stage as roads change to a new layout

An artist's impression of what Old Street station will look like by next year. Picture: TfL

Police release image of man in connection with Finsbury Park road rage stabbing

Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address. Picture: Met Police

Islington man charged in connection with fatal Battersea shooting

The Met Police have charged a man from Islington with perverting the course of justice. Picture: Met Police.

Shop Local: Second lockdown could signal the final death knell for some Islington businesses, warn traders

Chapel Market, from the junction with Baron St towards Penton St. Picture: Polly Hancock

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Loaded gun and machete seized as 46 arrested in crackdown

Gun, drugs and a machete were recovered and 46 arrests were made in a police crackdown on violence. Picture: Met Police

Old Street roundabout overhaul moves to the next stage as roads change to a new layout

An artist's impression of what Old Street station will look like by next year. Picture: TfL

Police release image of man in connection with Finsbury Park road rage stabbing

Police are searching for Nathan Smith, 27, of no fixed address. Picture: Met Police

Islington man charged in connection with fatal Battersea shooting

The Met Police have charged a man from Islington with perverting the course of justice. Picture: Met Police.

Shop Local: Second lockdown could signal the final death knell for some Islington businesses, warn traders

Chapel Market, from the junction with Baron St towards Penton St. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boosted by Kim Little and Jill Roord return

Arsenal's Kim Little (centre) in action during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal ready for London City Lionesses trip in Continental Cup

Arsenal's Beth Mead (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal with team-mates of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Top up at home with a smart prepay meter – and save money

Prepay smart meters can be topped up in a number of ways, including online, via telephone or text message, or even with a smartphone app, so you don't have to worry about running out of credit Picture: Smart Energy GB

Arsenal women’s trip to Manchester United kick-off time pushed back

Arsenal's Caitlin Foord (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Maya Le Tissier battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Arsenal’s Miedema has been nominated for World Football Summit best female player

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.