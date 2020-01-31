new

Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with Mari and Soares signings

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the FA Cup fourth round match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has praised his two new signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari after the pair joined on loan this week.

Southampton's Soares Cedric prepares to take a throw in during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA Southampton's Soares Cedric prepares to take a throw in during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: Mark Kerton/PA

Right-back Soares moves to the Emirates from Premier League rivals Southampton until the end of the season and will provide cover for Hector Bellerin.

Arteta revealed that he has been following the 28-year-olds progress for a number of years and believes his experience will be key as the Gunners chase the Europa League title, FA Cup and a Premier League top four place.

"He's a player who's got big experience," said the Arsenal boss.

"He's played in different countries, he's played in this league, he knows what it means. He's very willing to go to another top club and he's got that desire, that commitment.

Villar Pablo Mari, Flamengo. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Villar Pablo Mari, Flamengo. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

"I followed him a few seasons ago, I started to follow him and I really like what he can bring. They were the right conditions for us as well to try to improve the squad.

"They were assessing him yesterday and we will have more results today, but he's got a little issue. I don't think he will be available to play on Sunday."

Pablo Mari has also been added to the defence, with the centre-back joining on a six-month loan deal from Flamengo and becoming Arteta's first signing as Arsenal boss.

The 26-year-old moves to north London off the back of a successful spell at the Brazilian club, winning a league title and the Copa Libertadores - becoming the first Spaniard to win the competition.

Arteta is delighted with Mari's addition, saying: "For me, it's very important.

"He balances what I want to do from the back line, he gives more options, more solutions, he opens up the pitch more.

"Again, he's a player that we've been following for the last few months. We are really happy to have him."

Arteta is pleased that Arsenal's defence has been strengthened, adding: "We've been trying to be active in the market to resolve some of the issues we've been going through in the last few weeks.

"We found two players that we believe can be very useful and improve our squad, obviously with the resources we had as a club. We are happy with what we've done.

"I am happy for two reasons. We believed that we couldn't strengthen the team a little bit in some areas with the financial situation that we have, but as well, four weeks ago I was very concerned with some of the departures and we've been able to manage that so far."